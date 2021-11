A video depicting Rust costar Jensen Ackles talking about gun training on the set of the film Rust has surfaced. The clip was made between Oct. 15-17 during Ackles’ appearance at a fan event in Denver for his long-running CW show Supernatural. The clip, in which Ackles describes a brief training session with the Rust armorer (the crew member in charge of prop firearms), drew a lot of attention following the accidental shooting Thursday on the set of the film which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the wounding of director Joel Souza after Baldwin “discharged” a prop gun. The video has...

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO