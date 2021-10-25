Phone scam targeting Jackson residents

A family lawyer says the initial autopsy on the remains of Brian Laundrie did not reveal a cause of his death, and a more intensive examination will have to be done. Laundrie’s skeletal remains found in a Florida nature preserve were positively identified last week using dental records. He had been the subject of a manhunt for more than a month as investigators searched for clues in the slaying of his girlfriend, Gabriella Petito, during their stormy cross-country van trip together. Petito’s remains were found in the Spread Creek area of Bridger Teton National Forest on September 19th. An autopsy indicated she had been strangled to death. No concrete evidence was ever able to positively link Laundrie to her death.

