Phone scam targeting Jackson residents

A 25-year-old Illinois woman has pleaded guilty to willfully remaining, approaching and photographing a bear resulting in her being bluff charged. The video of the incident was widely publicized. Samantha Dehring appeared in front of Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman in Mammoth Hot Springs on October 6th for her change of plea and sentencing hearing. She was sentenced to four days in custody, one-year unsupervised probation, and ordered to pay $2040 in fines, including a $1,000 fine, a $1,000 community service payment to Yellowstone Forever Wildlife Protection Fund, a $30 court processing fee and a $10 assessment.
Comments / 0