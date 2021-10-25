Cards in the NFL: 2021 Week Seven

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week Seven of the National Football League's 2021 season is almost complete, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Eleven Cards have made it to active or reserve NFL rosters to so far this season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.

Here are how former Cards fared in Week Seven of the 2021 NFL season, as well as previous weeks:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback

Team: Green Bay Packers

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (vs. Saints): Started for four tackles (two solo)

Week 2 (vs. Lions): Started for four tackles (three solo).

Week 3 (at 49ers): Started for five tackles (four solo), one interception and three pass defenses.

Week 4 (vs. Steelers): Started for no stats, exited with shoulder injury - out TBD.

Week 5 (at Bengals): Injured Reserve.

Week 6 (at Bears): Injured Reserve.

Week 7 (vs. Washington): Injured Reserve.

Season (Four games, four starts): 13 tackles (nine solo), one interception, three pass defenses.

Tutu Atwell

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Years at UofL: 2018-20

Week 1 (vs. Bears): Subbed for no offensive stats.

Week 2 (at Colts): Subbed for no offensive stats, one punt return for zero yards

Week 3 (vs. Buccaneers): Subbed for no offensive stats, two punt returns for nine yards.

Week 4 (vs. Cardinals): Subbed no offensive stats, two punt returns for four yards

Week 5 (at Seahawks): Subbed for no offensive stats, one punt return for 11 yards, three kickoff returns for 61 yards.

Week 6 (at Giants): Subbed for no offensive stats, two punt returns for 28 yards and two kickoff returns for 26 yards.

Week 7 (vs. Lions): Subbed for no offensive stats.

Season (Seven games, no starts): No WR stats, eight punt returns for 52 yards, five kickoff returns for 87 yards.

Mekhi Becton

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2017-19

Week 1 (at Panthers): Started on offensive line, exited with right knee injury - out 4-6 weeks.

Week 2 (vs. Patriots): Injured Reserve.

Week 3 (at Broncos): Injured Reserve.

Week 4 (vs. Titans): Injured Reserve.

Week 5 (vs. Falcons): Injured Reserve.

Week 6 (Bye Week): N/A

Week 7 (at Patriots): Injured Reserve.

Season: One game, one start.

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback

Team: Denver Broncos

Years at UofL: 2011-13

Week 1 (at Giants): Started for 28-36 passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns, three rushes for 19 yards.

Week 2 (at Jaguars): Started for 26-34 passing for 328 yards and two touchdowns, four rushes for one yard.

Week 3 (vs. Jets): Started for 19-25 passing for 235 yards, four rushes for 24 yards.

Week 4 (vs. Ravens): Started for 7-16 passing for 65 yards and one touchdown; one rush for two yards.

Week 5 (at Steelers): Started for 24-38 passing for 288 yards, two touchdowns and one interception; one rush for 11 yards.

Week 6 (vs. Raiders): Started for 35-49 passing for 334 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions; two rushes for nine yards and one lost fumble.

Week 7 (at Browns): Started for 23-33 passing for 187 yards, two touchdowns and one interception; two rushes for three yards.

Season (Seven games, seven starts): 162-231 passing (70.1 percent) for 1,701 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interception; 17 rushes for 68 yards and one lost fumble.

Geron Christian Sr.

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (vs. Jaguars): Subbed on offensive line.

Week 2 (at Browns): Subbed on offensive line.

Week 3 (vs. Panthers): Did not play.

Week 4 (at Bills): Did not play.

Week 5 (vs. Patriots): Subbed on offensive line.

Week 6 (at Colts): Started on offensive line.

Week 7 (at Cardinals): Started on offensive line.

Season: Five games, one start.

Dorian Etheridge

Position: Inside Linebacker

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Years at UofL: 2017-20

Week 1 (vs. Eagles): Subbed for no stats.

Week 2 (at Buccaneers): Subbed for no stats.

Week 3 (at Giants): Subbed for one special teams tackle.

Week 4 (vs. Washington): Subbed for no stats.

Week 5 (vs. Jets): Subbed for no stats

Week 6 (Bye Week): N/A

Week 7 (at Dolphins): Inactive.

Season (Five games, no starts): One tackle.

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (vs. Jaguars): Inactive

Week 2 (at Browns): Inactive

Week 3 (vs. Panthers): Started for four tackles (two solo), one tackle for loss, one sack, one QB hit, and one forced fumble.

Week 4 (vs. Bills): Started for no stats.

Week 5 (vs. Patriots): Started three solo tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and one QB hit.

Week 6 (at Colts): Started for six tackles (five solo), two sacks, two tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits.

Week 7 (at Cardinals): Started for four tackles (Three solo), two sacks, two tackles for loss, two QB hits, and one pass defense.

Season (Five games, five starts): 17 tackles (13 solo), seven tackles for loss, six sacks, seven QB hits, one forced fumble and one pass defense.

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Week 1 (at Raiders): Started for 19-30 passing for 235 yards and one touchdown; 12 rushes for 86 yards and two lost fumbles.

Week 2 (vs. Chiefs): Started for 18-26 passing for 239 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions; 16 rushes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Week 3 (at Lions): Started for 16-31 passing for 287 yards, one touchdown and one interception; seven rushes for 58 yards.

Week 4 (at Broncos): Started for 22-37 passing for 316 yards and one touchdown; seven rushes for 28 yards.

Week 5 (vs. Colts): Started for 37-43 passing for 442 yards and four touchdowns; 14 rushes for 62 yards and one lost fumble.

Week 6 (vs. Chargers): Started for 19-27 passing for 167 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions; eight rushes for 51 yards.

Week 7 (vs. Bengals): Started for 15-31 passing for 257 yards and one touchdown; 12 rushes for 88 yards.

Season (Seven games, seven starts): 146-225 passing (64.8 percent) for 1,943 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions; 76 rushes for 480 yards, two touchdowns and three lost fumbles.

John Miller

Position: Offensive Guard

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 1 (vs. Jets): Inactive (Reserve/COVID-19).

Week 2 (vs. Saints): Started at right guard.

Week 3 (at Texans): Started at right guard.

Week 4 (at Cowboys): Started at right guard.

Week 5 (vs. Eagles): Started at right guard.

Week 6 (vs. Vikings): Started at right guard.

Week 7 (at Giants): Started at right guard.

Season: Six games, six starts.

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Week 1 (at Patriots): Started for four receptions on seven targets for 81 yards.

Week 2 (vs. Bills): Started for five receptions on nine targets for 42 yards

Week 3 (at Raiders): Started for four receptions on seven targets for 42 yards.

Week 4 (vs. Colts): Started for four receptions on nine targets for 77 yards and one touchdown.

Week 5 (at Buccaneers): Inactive (hamstring).

Week 6 (at Jaguars): Inactive (hamstring).

Week 7 (vs. Falcons): Inactive (hamstring).

Season (Four games, four starts): 17 receptions on 32 targets for 242 yards and one touchdown.

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2012-15

Week 1 (at Panthers): Subbed for fumble recovery.

Week 2 (vs. Patriots): Subbed for two tackles (1 solo), one sack, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit.

Week 3 (at Broncos): Subbed for one QB hit.

Week 4 (vs. Titans): Subbed at for two tackles (one solo) and one QB hit.

Week 5 (vs. Falcons): Subbed for two tackles (one solo).

Week 6 (Bye Week): N/A

Week 7 (at Patriots): Subbed for two tackles.

Season (Six games, six starts): Eight tackles (three solo), one tackle for loss, one sack, three QB hits, fumble recovery.

