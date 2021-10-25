Hindu Festival of Diwali 2021

Diwali, the Hindu Festival of lights is round the corner. This five-day festival is possibly the most celebrated of all Hindu festivals, also shared by followers of Jainism, Sikhism and Buddhism. It is celebrated according to the Lunar calendar that Hindus follow, from the 13th day of the Ashvin month to the 2nd day of the Kartikka month. This year, Diwali will be celebrated from November 2nd to the 5th. The word, Diwali is derived from the Sanskrit work, Dipavali, which means a row of lights. One of the main highlights of the celebration is the lighting of lamps (“diyas”), lanterns, sparklers, and fireworks. Traditionally, everyone wears new clothes, makes special sweets and families visit each other dressed in all their finery, to exchange these sweets and good wishes.

