4 Earnings I'm Watching This Week

Today's video focuses on what to watch during upcoming earnings for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG). Here are some highlights from the video.

Alphabet, Microsoft, and AMD all report earnings on Tuesday. The stock prices for these three companies are either at or near all-time highs. Spotify, which reports on Wednesday, is down over 30% from its all-time highs. Alphabet will be the one many investors are watching after the disappointing results Snap (NYSE:SNAP) gave on Thursday. Investors should note how much recent changes to user tracking have affected Google's ability to provide robust advertising solutions to its consumers. Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) stock price plummeted after the company reported a slowdown in its PC-centric business due to component shortages. AMD investors should watch how the recent shortage affects the company's business in consumer chips.

*Stock prices used were the closed prices of Oct. 22, 2021. The video was published on Oct. 24, 2021.