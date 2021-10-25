CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

4 Earnings I'm Watching This Week

By Jose Najarro
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A04jz_0cbueQq200

Today's video focuses on what to watch during upcoming earnings for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG). Here are some highlights from the video.

  1. Alphabet, Microsoft, and AMD all report earnings on Tuesday. The stock prices for these three companies are either at or near all-time highs. Spotify, which reports on Wednesday, is down over 30% from its all-time highs.
  2. Alphabet will be the one many investors are watching after the disappointing results Snap (NYSE:SNAP) gave on Thursday. Investors should note how much recent changes to user tracking have affected Google's ability to provide robust advertising solutions to its consumers.
  3. Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) stock price plummeted after the company reported a slowdown in its PC-centric business due to component shortages. AMD investors should watch how the recent shortage affects the company's business in consumer chips.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the closed prices of Oct. 22, 2021. The video was published on Oct. 24, 2021.

Comments / 1

Related
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Stocks to Double Your Money

Individuals are rethinking how they want to work and Fiverr is helping them change their outlook. Ubisoft's recent business performance has been uninspiring, but the stock is attractive at current prices. Disney is by far the No. 1 entertainment stock on the market, and for good reason. There have been...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Smart Stocks to Buy Now

Walt Disney's streaming services should keep families entertained despite supply issues affecting retailers. Millions of players will be downloading "Call of Duty: Vanguard" when it releases next week for Activision Blizzard. Many businesses are scrambling to secure enough inventory to meet demand this holiday season. Crates of goods are stacking...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

Digital World Acquisition soared two weeks ago after teaming up to launch the Truth Social social networking platform, but the SPAC still feels overbought. Activision Blizzard has taken steps back in October, and it reports financial results this week. Robinhood Markets tumbled after a rough quarter, but growth catalysts are...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Market-Beating Stocks

Moderna is a leader in the coronavirus vaccine market and boasts many other promising programs. Innovative Industrial Properties is an invaluable partner to many cannabis companies. Shopify is investing shrewdly to benefit from the rapidly expanding e-commerce market. The stock market has been on fire since it bottomed out in...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alphabet#Msft#Advanced Micro Devices#Intc
The Motley Fool

Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Sharply on Monday

One analyst thinks CrowdStrike's competition is getting more intense. Slowing growth could present a challenge for investors when it comes to valuing the growth stock. SentinelOne may be morphing into a formidable competitor for CrowdStrike. What happened. Shares of cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) tumbled on Monday. As of noon...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Microsoft Stock?

After an earnings beat, it has reached a record market cap. Despite lagging Amazon, Microsoft continues to drive growth through the cloud. One of the strongest balance sheets in existence supports the company. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) began fiscal 2022 by beating earnings and revenue estimates. This sent its stock higher the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying Now

Ark’s flagship ETF has beaten the market by a wide margin over the last seven years. Snapchat and Twitter are two of the most popular social platforms in the U.S. Fund manager Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Despite underperforming this year, Ark's flagship ETF has crushed the market since its inception in 2014, rising 495% versus the 168% total return of the S&P 500. What's the secret behind those returns?
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Down 45% in 2021, This Cloud Stock Could Soon Start Soaring

Bandwidth is likely to release terrific third-quarter results on Nov. 8. Bandwidth's secular growth opportunities, its fast-growing customer base, and higher spending on its offerings should be long-term tailwinds. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was in strong form on the stock market last year as the demand for communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) solutions skyrocketed...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Google
The Motley Fool

How Many Times Has the Stock Market Crashed in November?

None of the biggest stock market crashes in history began in November. Over the past 40 years, November has actually been a good month for the S&P 500 index. Instead of worrying about a market crash, focus on the long term and take prudent investing steps. Anyone worried about the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Under-the-Radar Stocks to Watch After Strong Earnings Results

Juniper Networks' cloud offering is finally gaining traction. F5 Networks is growing its software and security businesses. These tech stocks remain reasonably priced. The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the digitization of enterprises. The rise of cloud computing also encouraged them to move some of their computing infrastructures and applications from their on-premises environments to the cloud. As a consequence, with hardware-based legacy solutions becoming less relevant, old tech companies have been facing the threat of declining revenue.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 2 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

Both companies are operating in the fast-growing global e-commerce industry. Global-E is helping merchants increase international e-commerce sales by improving the customer experience. dLocal’s payments solutions have led to some of the best financial metrics I have ever seen. If you have an extra $1,000 to invest in the stock...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

My Take on Alphabet's Recent Earnings

Today's video focuses on Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) recent earnings, reported on Oct. 26 after the market closed. Alphabet's advertisement saw strong growth year over year (YOY), causing its stock price to increase after earnings. Here are some highlights from the video. Alphabet reported revenue of $65 billion, representing a growth...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Is Up Again Today

Shares of Tesla are up by about 50% since Oct. 1. The automaker is piloting a program to let owners of other manufacturers' electric vehicles recharge them at some Supercharger network stations. Despite global supply constraints, new Model 3 orders in the U.S. are slated to ship in December. What...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why On Semiconductor Stock Just Jumped 15%

Three months ago, shares of On Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) racked up double-digit gains after reporting a solid earnings beat relative to Wall Street expectations and, well ... "second verse, same as the first." As of 1 p.m. EDT today, shares of this semiconductor stock are up 15.2% after the company delivered...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's the SPAC I'm Most Excited About

Hundreds of companies have announced their initial public offerings (IPOs) through mergers with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in the past year or so. And there have been some that look very interesting as long-term investments. However, in this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Oct. 27, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel explains why social network Nextdoor, which is set to go public via merger with Khosla Ventures Acquisition II (NASDAQ:KVSB), is the pending SPAC merger he's most interested in right now.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Mixed Dow, S&P 500 performance belies firmly bullish stock market breadth

Although the broader stock market indexes are mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 20 points, or 0.1%, and the S&P 500 down 0.2%, market breadth readings are firmly bullish on the day. The number of advancing stocks are dominating decliners 2,276 to 920 on the NYSE and 3,087 to 1,159 on the Nasdaq, while volume in advancing shares is 79.5% of total NYSE volume and 72.1% of total Nasdaq volume. The Nasdaq Composite is up 0.1% and the NYSE Composite is rising 0.5%. Meanwhile, the bullish breadth is being shown in the Russell 2000 index of small-capitalization stocks, which is surging 2.3%
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

My 3 Stock Market Predictions for November

Economic recovery and corporate earnings growth are slowing down. The stock market won't benefit from high inflation or low interest rates as the Fed adjusts policy. Corporate earnings in an uncertain market will lead to big winners and big losers, so manage your portfolio accordingly. Just about everyone has looked...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Switchback II Corporation Are Volatile Today

Switchback is expected to close on its merger of Bird Rides this week, pending shareholder approval. An analyst at D.A. Davidson recently set a price target of $13.25. Bird will then report Q3 earnings on Nov. 15. What happened. Shares of Switchback II Corporation (NYSE:SWBK) were volatile this morning, rising...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

GameStop announced the departure of its chief operating officer seven months after she assumed the position. No reason was given for the separation. It doesn't seem as if the video game retailer will seek to replace her. What happened. Shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) were running 5.6% higher heading into noontime...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
134K+
Followers
64K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy