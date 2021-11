Gareth Widdop is on his way back to Australia to link up with his family following a year spent without them. Widdop had a stellar 2021 season where he was nominated for the prestigious Steve Prescott Man of Steel award and he is now set to reward himself with a trip home after being left out of Shaun Wane’s England side for this weekend’s clash against France.

WORLD ・ 11 DAYS AGO