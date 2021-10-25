Monday’s get a bad rap as being the worst day of the week. I remember the Momma’s and Pappa’s song, Monday, Monday, in which they said the Monday’s leave them crying all of the time. Do Monday’s make you sad? Or, maybe you just dread having to go back to work...
Ricarlo Flanagan has died at the age of 40. The rapper's agent, Stu Golfman of KMR Talent, told PEOPLE that his client passed away over the weekend after testing positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. His cause of death was not confirmed. Article continues below advertisement. Article continues below...
Those who follow and are familiar with actor Kal Penn know that he's an accomplished actor on TV and film (House, Designated Survivor, the Harold and Kumar film franchise), and that he spent two years working in the White House for the Obama administration. What most may not know is...
Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
One thing about Ashanti, she’s going to travel and go ALL OUT as the undisputed Queen of Vacays who celebrated her 41st birthday in the Bahamas where she appeared to really enjoy herself while basking in sun-splashed paradise. A year after living her best life in Saint John’s, Antigua and...
More stars are drawing attention to the importance of mental health and Taraji P. Henson has partnered with Facebook Watch to expand her vision. The award-winning actress hosts Peace of Mind with Taraji where she sits down with celebrities and other influential figures. During the episodes, harsh truths and traumatic memories are often discussed, and such was the case when Chance The Rapper recently paid Taraji & Co. a visit.
Duggar fans are obsessing over Joy-Anna Forsyth‘s glow up and think she looks better than ever. Counting On fans are taking to social media to share their thoughts about Joy-Anna’s appearance and talk about how much she’s changed. Read on to see what fans have to say and to see her transformation.
Jessica Simpson honored a milestone in her sobriety journey with an “unrecognizable” photo of herself. Marking four years without alcohol, Simpson, 41, wrote on Instagram Monday that the “version” of herself depicted in the picture is a person who had yet to undergo the necessary healing from past traumas. “This...
TikTok user Chelsie Gleason is going viral on the app after she uploaded a video of her shutting down a “creepy guy” at the gym, with thousands of commenters sending support her way. Thanks to TikTok’s huge userbase, new videos are going viral on the app every single day and...
The news of Harlem street legend Alberto “Alpo” Martinez being shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Harlem sent shock waves through the streets, however, some people who were close to Alpo’s victims had something to celebrate when they received the news of Alpo’s murder. Brooklyn mainstay Maino posted...
The best thing about being part of a family is the fact that someone truly understands you and knows who you are, in your heart of hearts. It’s our greatest strength… and our biggest weakness. You see, when you move aside all the wholesomeness and heart-warming stuff, you realize that the people closest to you have an unprecedented wealth of information on how to push your buttons and make you laugh. Maybe even at the same time! That’s where practical jokes come in.
If you grew up in the '80s, you grew up learning the facts of life from, well, The Facts of Life. A spinoff of the popular show Diff'rent Strokes, it became one of the longest-running sitcoms of the decade during its nine-year, 200-episode arc. An entire generation came of age with Tootie Ramsey, Natalie Green, Jo Polniaczek, and of course, Blair Warner. But like so many friends from our teen years, chances are you've lost touch with your old pals from the Eastland School for Young Women. In other words, time for an update!
During Sunday night’s primetime episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, host Pat Sajak seemed ever so slightly annoyed with special guest Mario Cantone. The Sex and the City actor was one of three new celebrity contestants on the popular game show last night. And let’s just say he left quite the impression during his appearance, but mostly in a good way. Cantone got off to a hot start when he answered the show’s first puzzle. He also went on to secure a huge payday for his favorite charity.
Latto may have received plenty of praise on her iconic Halloween costumes this weekend, but that didn’t stop the rapper from airing out her grievances on Twitter. In a since-deleted rant, the 22-year-old clapped back at haters who had something to say about her appearance. Before the posts were gone...
The Ghostbusters are welcoming two tiny members to the team!. Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa celebrated their twin sons' first Halloween on Sunday, dressing up as Ghostbusters and Stay-Puft Marshmallow Men for the holiday. De La Rosa shared an adorable video to Instagram featuring the pair and their...
Dr. Heavenly Kimes had issues with Quad Webb. “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Heavenly Kimes is serious about her friendships. On the latest season, Heavenly was hurt after she had a social media spat with Quad Webb. Quad took to Instagram to post new photos of herself rocking a s*xy swimsuit. So Heavenly responded. And she did so by using an emoji. Quad mistook the emoji for shade. So she clapped back by going all the way in on Heavenly’s looks and body. She called out Heavenly about getting work done. Quad also said that Heavenly got work done and still can’t look as great as she naturally does.
The Return to Amish cast has had a lot going on lately. First, Sabrina Burkholder secretly welcomed her fifth child in September. Then, Roseanna Miller revealed the gender of her first baby. Now, Jeremiah Raber has some terrible news he is sharing with his followers. What has the father, husband, reality star, and entrepreneur so shook?
From falling in love to entering marriage, every girl is looking forward to the romantic love of a couple for life. But just as love has a period of passion, marriage also has a period of preservation.
Chloe Bailey is back with more heat. At the beginning of Halloweekend, the 23-year-old delivered an amazingly unique tribute to Angelina Jolie’s Shark Tale character, and earlier this afternoon she dropped off her take on an iconic cartoon character – Betty Boop. The Atlanta-born star’s look consisted of a tousled...
Jazz Jennings says she's gained 100 pounds while struggling with binge eating disorder. Transgender activist Jazz Jennings reveals she's gained 100 pounds as a result of a binge eating disorder in a new trailer for Season 7 of "I Am Jazz." "Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues," says Jazz, who was planning to attend Harvard as the sixth season of her family's TLC show came to an end in 2019. "I started binge eating and I gained weight and more weight and more weight. And now, almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today." The clip, published by People on Nov. 1, also sees Jazz open up about how her body dysmorphia interferes with her daily life, and how her relatives' comments about her weight affect her. "I do experience fat-shaming from my family. It makes me feel really humiliated," she admits. Jazz, 21, first found herself in the spotlight at age 6, when she spoke to Barbara Walters on "20/20" about identifying as as a transgender girl after being assigned male at birth. The new season of "I Am Jazz" premieres Nov. 30.
Sister Wives cast member, Meri Brown has is looking different these days, and fans are certainly noticing. Recent Instagram posts from the celebrity’s vacation excursions show Meri the happiest she’s been in years. The celeb has definitely undergone an inner glow-up and many think that’s starting to radiate outward as...
Comments / 0