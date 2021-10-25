CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia teacher arrested on rape, aggravated child molestation charges, GBI believes there may be other victims

By Jolyn Hannah
WJBF
WJBF
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hw1Ej_0cbudeHX00

ROSWELL, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for help in a case involving a teacher arrested on charges of rape and child molestation. Officials believe there are other possible victims of the suspect in Midland, Ga. and Opelika, Ala.

According to officials with the GBI, Robert Vandel, of Canton, was recently arrested in Roswell, Ga. and charged with multiple charges, including rape and aggravated child molestation.

According to CBS affiliate in Atlanta, CBS 46 , Vandel, 63, was a teacher at Fulton Academy of Science and Technology (FAST) Charter School in Roswell in 2020, when the incident in which he has been charged took place. CBS 46 reports, at the time of his arrest, Vandel was a teacher Lyndon Academy in Holly Springs, Ga.

1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at party in Fort Valley

The GBI believes there are more children who were victimized by Vandel.

Investigators believe there is a possibility victims of Vandel could be in Midland, Ga. and Opelika, Ala., along with Georgia cities Holly Springs, Canton, Woodstock, Valdosta, Duluth, and Savannah.

According to the GBI, all of the victims that have been identified so far have been children under the age of 15 at the time of the incidents.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is urged to contact Roswell Police Department Detective Cheryl Dickerson by email at cdickerson@roswellgov.com or call 770-640-4453.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 12

Joann Haddock
7d ago

How horrible is there no one we can trust to keep our children safe! Teachers are suppose to be the one person a child can go to for help. I pray for all the children and families involved.

Reply(1)
4
Gator
7d ago

If true I hope they seek the death penalty. (Even though if not he will not last in the prison system if the other prisoners find out.)

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJBF

Nine indicted in Burke County cocaine trafficking investigation

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Nine are facing federal charges in relation to a local trafficking conspiracy that reportedly funneled cocaine and other drugs from Atlanta to the Waynesboro area. ‘Operation Washout’ was coordinated through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces as the Augusta Office of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigated cocaine […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta. Authorities say Friday, October 29 at 9:55 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to Red Crab at 3206 Peach Orchard Road. following a fight with gunshots. Deputies learned a fight broke out among several people when someone fired several gunshots which […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roswell, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Midland, GA
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Holly Springs, GA
City
Canton, GA
City
Duluth, GA
City
Roswell, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Valdosta, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
City
Fort Valley, GA
WJBF

Is a Snapchat message making schools all over the country lockdown?

(KLFY) — What appears to be a Snapchat message that contains generalized threats has caused multiple high schools to lockdown all over the country this week, including four in South Louisiana on Thursday and Friday. Jennings High School was placed on lockdown Thursday after a screenshot of a social media post that police believe originated […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Gbi#Shooting#Wrbl#Cbs 46#Charter School#Roswell Police Department
WJBF

‘Ricky Bobby’ arrested after wild Oregon crime spree

Alexis Ibarra Gomez was arrested after numerous police agencies and the Clackamas County SWAT unit joined in following a crime spree that included a stolen truck, gunshots at and by a motorist, eluding police, crashing into a detached garage and a change of clothes.
OREGON STATE
WJBF

Eurie Martin’s family pursuing new trial, civil lawsuit

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Helen Martin Gilbert sat in a Washington County courtroom for more than a week as the men accused of murdering her brother, Eurie Martin, stood trial. She watched as attorneys played videos of her brother being tased by sheriff’s deputies before he died. She was there when a judge declared […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

20-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter in July Shooting

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Monday, Aiken Department of Public Safety made an arrest in a shooting that occurred on July 7th that claimed the life of 22-year-old Jamar Bush at a residence on Dillon Ave. NW. 20-year-old Toby Terrell Fuewell has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in the death of Bush. In arrest warrants, investigators […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Residents react to shots fired in apartment complex

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – Residents at Forest Hills Racquet Club are shaken up after shots rang out in the middle of the night. The intended target, according to some, a car thief. “I woke up to the sounds of gunshots and at first I didn’t even know if I was dreaming or something,” said Razel […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

3K+
Followers
846
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy