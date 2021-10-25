CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

4 Mount Olive School District Members Airlifted In Serious Rt. 46 Crash

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xh4uD_0cbuddOo00

Four members of the Mount Olive Township School District community were airlifted with serious injuries Saturday afternoon following a two-car crash on Route 46, officials confirmed.

The crash occurred near Joy Drive around 12:30 p.m., according to the Budd Lake Fire Department.

Emergency crews rushed to extricate the victims before airlifting them to Morristown Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Assisting agencies include the Budd Lake First Aid, Flanders Fire and Rescue and the Mount Olive Police Department.

The victims are members of the Mount Olive School District community, according to an announcement made Sunday on the group’s official Facebook page.

The district’s Crisis Response Team has been mobilized to work with students’ families and provide ongoing support, the announcement said.

“Counselors will be available tomorrow for any students or staff impacted by this tragedy,” the district said. “Please keep these families in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Mount Olive Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for details surrounding the cause of the crash.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Central PA Woman Killed Jeep Accident 'Changed The World'

She changed the world.  She was an exemplary public servant. She was the best motivator.These are just a few of the ways that Kathy Teopfer Possinger was being remembered.The 44-year-old Harrisburg resident was identified by PennLive as the woman killed after being pinned between her own Jeep and h…
ACCIDENTS
PIX11

‘My brother wouldn’t hurt his kids’: Police release IDs of dad and 3 children in horrific weekend crash

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — Stunned family members visited the scene of a devastating weekend accident in New Rochelle that left 37-year-old dad Troy Carter dead along with his 7-year-old son, Carmello. The Sunday crash also severely injured the boy’s twin, Romello Carter, and the boys’ older sister, 11-year-old Tiara Carter. “My brother would never ever […]
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Rt#Mount Olive School#The Budd Lake First Aid#Flanders Fire And Rescue#Crisis Response Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist, 39, Killed In South Jersey Crash

A 39-year-old South Jersey man critically hurt in a collision has died of his injuries, NJ Advance Media reports.Vasileios Novratidis, of Gloucester County, was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden after the 6:29 p.m. crash on Oct. 17, the outlet said citing West Deptford police.The crash …
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
WausauPilot

1 airlifted in Hwy. 10 crash

One person was airlifted from the scene of a single-vehicle rollover Saturday along Hwy. 10 in Waupaca County, officials said. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department responded to Hwy. 10 near Martin Road around midnight Saturday for a report of debris in the highway. When deputies arrived, they discovered an overturned vehicle with a driver lying outside.
WAUSAU, WI
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck On Garden State Parkway

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Monday morning on the Garden State Parkway.The Essex County crash happened near Exit 151 around 4:25 a.m., in Bloomfield, developing reports say.Developing reports indicate the incident may have been fatal but New Jersey State Police was not able to confir…
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Big Country News

Both Drivers Critically Injured in Saturday Afternoon Head-on Collision on Bryden Canyon Road

LEWISTON - Just before 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Lewiston Police and Lewiston Fire Department Medics were dispatched to a crash near the top of Bryden Canyon Road. According to the Lewiston Police Department, officers arrived to find a red Cadillac Escalade and a black Ford Explorer Sport Trac had been involved in a head-on crash. Both drivers were transported to Saint Joseph's Regional Medical Center with, at the time, critical injuries. As of early Sunday morning - the names of the drivers, and an update on their condition, was not made available.
LEWISTON, ID
live5news.com

Middle school students jump into action to help bus driver in distress

ATLANTA (WSB) – A bus full of students was heading to school when the driver had a medical emergency. The heroic actions of two middle schoolers saved their bus driver’s life. “I looked down, and Miss Julie’s face is just like bright red and like shaking,” bus rider Conner Doss...
ACCIDENTS
Eyewitness News

Police identify woman killed in I-84 crash

NEWTON (WFSB) - A woman has died after being hit by a tractor trailer on I-84 east in Newtown Monday morning. The crash happened on I-84 east, not far from exit 13. Police said the driver of a car, identified as Samantha Figueroa of Hartford, was outside of her disabled vehicle in the left lane, trying to flag down passing vehicles.
NEWTOWN, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
153K+
Followers
29K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy