SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – As the federal government enters its final phase of approving the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, preparations are already underway in Santa Clara County and in other parts of the Bay Area to begin distributing doses. On Tuesday, an expert committee advising the Food and Drug Administration voted 17-0, with one abstention, to recommend the dose for the younger children. Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a news conference on Wednesday, “We’ve been working with a 1,000 plus school districts up and down the state of California, working with our departments to prepare for this,”...

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO