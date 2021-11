The Democrats’ proposal to tax unrealized capital gains for about 700 of the richest Americans would raise the stakes on the inexact science of valuing municipal bonds. The specifics of a slimmed-down version of what was once a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill are expected to be released this week, but a new proposal released Oct. 27 hopes to raise $200 billion over a decade by taxing unrealized capital gains on those with at least $1 billion in assets or at least $100 million in income for three consecutive years.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO