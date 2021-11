The high hopes of the Denver Broncos are growing smaller and smaller by the week. The Broncos Season Isn't Over, It Just Feels Like It. The Broncos season isn't over just yet, but after a third straight loss, the end is looking closer than ever. The three wins to start the season against hapless opponents - that gave Bronco County some hope that maybe things would be different this year - now seem like a distant memory. The Broncos aren't really a bad team, they just look like one.

