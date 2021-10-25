Driver killed, passenger critically hurt in head-on crash near Lake Norman

(Jason Doly/iStock)

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A man died in a crash Saturday evening on a busy stretch of highway in Mooresville, according to the Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Dodge Ram was heading east on NC Highway 150 when its driver tried to turn left onto Pinnacle Lane, which is right off of Lake Norman. That was when the truck collided head-on with a Kia Soul coming the opposite direction on Highway 150.

According to troopers, the truck had failed to yield the right of way to the Kia.

The truck’s driver was not hurt in the crash. The Kia’s driver, Steve Eugene Huffman, 68, died on the way to the hospital. A passenger in the Kia was critically injured and taken to the hospital, troopers said.

A Fiat 500 Abarth was behind the pickup truck and rear-ended the Dodge after the first crash, investigators said. The driver of the Fiat was not hurt in the crash.

According to troopers, charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

