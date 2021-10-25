Georgia legend Eric Zeier shares take on quarterbacks, offensive ‘mismatch nightmares’

South Carolina Georgia Football Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) warms up for the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Butch Dill)

Eric Zeier has seen plenty of good Georgia football teams over his 14 years providing color analysis for the Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network, but this season’s group strikes him as special.

Zeier, once the SEC’s all-time leading passer, appeared on the second half of Kirby Smart’s coach’s show last Thursday.

Zeier’s analysis is as sharp as his passing touch was at UGA, and he provided some insight into key issues with the rivalry game against Florida (3:30 p.m., Saturday) fast approaching.

Here are some of Zeier’s takeaways:

Read the takeaways at DawgNation.com

©2021 Cox Media Group