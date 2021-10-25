Want to know about Medicare? Watch syracuse.com and The Post Standard webinar

On Oct. 20, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the emergency use authorization for a single dose booster of the Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The decision was also endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), making it possible for tens of millions of Americans to sign up for the booster beginning on Oct. 22, The Washington Post reported. However, just like with the Pfizer booster, there are guidelines and restrictions as to who can receive a third dose of the Moderna vaccine and when. To help shed some light on the recent vaccine development, here's what experts want you to know about the Moderna booster.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO