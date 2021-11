Syracuse, N.Y. -- People in two cars chased each other around the North Side of Syracuse firing guns at each other around noon Monday, according to Syracuse Police. The two cars started at the cross section of Pond and Lodi Streets and drove toward N. Salina Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatch reports. The cars were last seen on the 1000 block of N Townsend Street, a news release from Syracuse police said.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO