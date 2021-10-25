CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Dolphins' owner Stephen Ross not pushing for Deshaun Watson trade

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PzxrJ_0cbuYBhH00

Rumors of a trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson have been stirring since the offseason but have picked up steam as we near the trade deadline.

Last week, the Houston Chronicle’s John McClain reported that the Dolphins were in serious negotiations with the Texans to acquire their starting quarterback.

Since then, many reporters and analysts have speculated that Miami and Carolina are the two teams bidding for Watson’s services, but there hasn’t been much coming out from either of the camps.

On Monday, NBC Sports’ Peter King dropped a nugget about the trade negotiations that may be important for the likelihood that it gets done.

“I do hear that Miami owner Stephen Ross is not pushing his football people to deal for Watson right now,” King wrote in his weekly column.

Many believed it had been Ross who was in favor of this trade because of his expectation for his team to contend and win now. However, this doesn’t appear to be the case, and it’s smart.

While Watson would be a huge help on the field, there’s no guarantee that he will play. The NFL hasn’t given any public information on what they would do with the quarterback who is facing numerous legal issues if he was put in a situation where he would be starting on Sundays.

Without that information, it would be tough to make a trade unless the pieces going to the Texans were conditional to the point that they wouldn’t be sent if Watson isn’t allowed to play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BEfiH_0cbuYBhH00

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend enjoys ‘sexy date night’ amid QB’s trade rumors

Deshaun Watson’s relationship with girlfriend Jilly Anais is apparently going strong amid rumors the Texans quarterback is close to getting traded to the Dolphins. Watson — who has not played this season amid allegations of sexual misconduct from 22 women in ongoing civil lawsuits — enjoyed a date night with the “New Safe” singer.
NFL
chicagobearshq.com

Bears trade for speedy Dolphins receiver

The Chicago Bears have traded for speedy receiver Jakeem Grant from the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. Grant is an elite return man (2nd team All-Pro last season) and will also bring value to the receiver position. For the season, he...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Texans#American Football#The Houston Chronicle#Nbc Sports
The Spun

Look: Dan Marino Had Special Message For Tua Tagovailoa

Legendary Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino appeared to have a special message for Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday afternoon. Tagovailoa, a first-round NFL Draft pick out of Alabama in 2020, has struggled mightily as the Dolphins starting quarterback this season. He’s dealt with injuries and played inconsistently behind center for the South Florida franchise.
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Wideout Has Blunt Response To Deshaun Watson Rumors

On Wednesday afternoon, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported that the Texans organization could possibly reach a trade deal with the Miami Dolphins including quarterback Deshaun Watson by the end of the week. Likely featuring the departure of 2020 No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa, this potential move would...
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Steve Belichick Replacing Bill Belichick? // Patriots Aren’t The Patriots Anymore // Deshaun Watson Going To Dolphins? – 10/21 (Hour 2)

(0:00) Zolak & Bertrand start the second hour by reacting to Peter King listing Steve Belichick as a possible successor to his father with the Patriots. (11:53) We discuss Julian Edelman saying the Patriots aren’t the Patriots anymore and Bill Belichick giving him permission to criticize his decisions. (21:58) The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN.com

Mac Jones For Deshaun Watson? Making Sense Of Recent Patriots Chatter

Some interesting bits of conflicting New England Patriots reporting slipped through the cracks last week. And along the way, they produced this wild trade idea: Mac Jones for Deshaun Watson. First, a quick summation of the situation in Houston. Watson, one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, requested a...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde: The Dolphins are going all-in on Watson — what a mess | Commentary

If you want to read how it’s fine to trade for a quarterback with 22 unresolved sexual-assault allegations and 10 criminal complaints against him simply because he’ll help you win football games, go find your reading elsewhere. That’s not the stance here. It’s the position the Miami Dolphins have taken, though. They’re all-in on Deshaun Watson. He’s their quarterback, in spirit if not in ...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 26-11 loss to Buffalo Bills

If the Buffalo Bills are the cream of the AFC East, if Miami’s division rival is the top dog in the AFC Conference, then what the Miami Dolphins are building isn’t good enough. That’s what the season sweep, which was completed courtesy of Sunday’s 26-11 loss to the Bills, proves because the Dolphins (1-7) haven’t played the Bills (5-2) competitively the past three seasons. At this point the ...
NFL
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: Miami Dolphins in trade talks to acquire Houston Texans quarterback

The Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins are in trade discussions involving beleaguered quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to US reports. The Houston Chronicle reported on Wednesday that the trade could happen later this week. The NFL trade deadline is November 2. Watson hasn't played for the Texans this season. He stands...
NFL
560 The Joe

Tua, Watson and Miami. What?

Jason La Canfora believes Tua Tagovailoa remains in Miami even if the team trades for Deshaun Watson but does not understand why Watson wants Miami so bad.
NFL
FanSided

Panthers jump before they’re pushed as bridesmaid in Deshaun Watson trade

The Carolina Panthers got out in front by pulling out of any potential trade for Deshaun Watson, according to multiple reports. After two days of intense speculation, the Carolina Panthers reportedly removed themselves once again from a possible trade for Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. This ongoing saga seems to be taking a different turn every minute, with the team exploring the possibility of acquiring the signal-caller following Sam Darnold’s recent regression and eventual benching at the New York Giants.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

42K+
Followers
85K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy