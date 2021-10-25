CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvelous Monday with clouds, rain, and gusts coming

By Xochitl Hernandez Bilingual MMJ Reporter
FOX 11 and 41
 7 days ago

Light wind this Monday morning with gusts increasing today and tomorrow!. The high wind warning for Washington and Oregon Blue Mountains and the Grande Ronde Valley is now downgraded to a wind advisory...

www.fox41yakima.com

WJCL

Perfect weather ahead, before the arrival of our next cold front

Monday will begin on the chilly side with lows near 50° with clear skies. Through the afternoon highs will reach the low 70s. This will be the story through Wednesday. Highs will remain in the mid to low 70s with sunny skies!. Our next chance of rain will be on...
KMBC.com

Rain showers likely Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Becoming mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 30s. Rain showers are likely Monday with highs in the low and mid-40s. Patchy frost is possible Tuesday morning. Highs will be mainly in the 40s through the week. We may have our first freeze Friday morning. Highs will be back in the 50s next weekend.
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
newschannel6now.com

Rain chances return Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we are going to see mild conditions. Today, we will have a high of 71 with partly cloudy skies. We have a 20% chance for an isolated shower or two this afternoon. Overnight tonight, we will see a low of 46 with showers. Tuesday, we will have a high of 59 with a 60% chance for showers. A stray storm or two could develop out of this system on Tuesday. Wednesday, we will have a high of 51 with a 40% chance of showers.
whdh.com

Sunny Monday, Lots of Clouds Tuesday

7Weather- The week starts with sunshine and then clouds move back in on Tuesday. Overall, we are looking at a quiet weather pattern ahead. Monday morning will have a chilly breeze with temperatures in the in the mid and upper 40s. We hit highs early in the the afternoon in the upper 50s, and then we drop back down into the upper 40s and low 50s by 6PM. A light layer will work for tomorrow.
fortwaynesnbc.com

Chilly Monday with increasing clouds

We are set to start November on a chilly note with a stretch of colder that average days in store this work week. The good news is that despite the chill, a strong center of high pressure will keep skies clear and rain out of the forecast through the week. Don’t let the sunshine fool you! We are waking up to morning low temperatures in the 30s and will only see high temperatures reach the upper 40s by late afternoon. Clouds will gradually increase through the day, turning partly cloudy by the afternoon then mostly cloudy overnight.
WVNT-TV

Wintry Weather Returns to West Virginia this Week

Monday, we hold fairly steady into the low 50s and upper 40s as mostly clear skies remain. By now our next system is lined up just off to our west waiting to pass through. This will cause a bit of a breeze throughout the day, with winds occasionally getting near 20 mph out of the northwest.
kion546.com

Rain Returns Monday

GOOD for all reporting stations. Rain returns! But, don't worry, it will hold off until Monday. In the meantime, enjoy a dry but cool Halloween evening. Clouds will increase ahead of Monday’s cold front, which will arrive mid-day. Some light rain possible in the morning ahead of the front, but the best rain chances will be in the afternoon—the farther north and the closer to the coast that you are. Showers may linger into Tuesday morning before clearing into early Wednesday. The next system should arrive late Wednesday into Thursday, but rain chances are still an bit unpredictable at this moment.
CBS Baltimore

Weather Blog: A Mild Day With A Cooldown Later On

Hi Everyone! Today will be the mildest day of the work and school week. At 60° the mildest day — think about that. It is Nov. 1 The average daytime high is now 63°. Generally speaking, this week will be 7 to 10° below average in the low- to mid-50’s. At night we will drop into the mid upper 30’s. (41° is the current overnight average low.)  An area of low pressure gently passing by overnight, albeit with a few showers, will pull air our way from central Canada. And there is your cool down. Through today we will see the temperatures...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

A mild Monday; More rain is on the way!

The first day of November will be mild, with temperatures similar to what they were over the weekend. The next weather system will cross the area late tonight into Tuesday, bringing a round of valley rain and high elevation snow to northern Utah. It will dry out during the middle of the week, with more rain possible again by Thursday night.
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Nice Start To November, Rain Chance Rises Mid-Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool, comfortable start with temperatures mostly in the upper 60s across Broward and Miami-Dade with a few isolated showers. Spotty showers are possible throughout the day but the rain chance is low. Expect a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs will climb to the low 80s which is normal for this time of year. Monday night will be pleasant and slightly milder with low 70s overnight. Tuesday will be similar with seasonable highs in the low 80s and the potential for a few showers. Mid to late week the rain chance will rise due to more of an east breeze and an increase in moisture ahead of our next cold front. Next weekend drier and cooler air will move in. By Saturday morning lows will fall to the upper 60s. It will be even cooler by mid 60s on Sunday morning.
