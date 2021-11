The biggest game of the season so far is here! If the Cincinnati Bengals can find a way to upend the Baltimore Ravens, people will finally put some respect on their name. It’s understandable why the team hasn’t gotten the glory that some feel they deserve. After all, their wins have come against an inconsistent Vikings team, a Steelers team with an aging quarterback, a bad Jaguars team, and an even worse Lions team. Still, you can’t fault the Bengals for beating who’s on their schedule. That’s the point of the game.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO