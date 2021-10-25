CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whistleblower Haugen Says Facebook Making Online Hate Worse

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Former Facebook data scientist turned whistleblower Frances Haugen is answering questions from lawmakers in the United Kingdom who are working on legislation to...

abc10.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
IBTimes

Teens Are Dropping Facebook And Its Employees Can't Explain Why

Documents turned over to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by former Facebook employee turned whistleblower Frances Haugen reveal that Facebook usage is on the decline amongst young people, particularly teenagers. Haugen alleges, among other things, that the company was not honest with advertisers and investors about its problem securing young users.
The Independent

Mark Zuckerberg's bizarre home decoration spotted in live video

Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that he was creating a “metaverse” and moving on from Facebook has become a source of online parody because of a bottle of BBQ sauce. Viewers of Mr Zuckerberg’s video pointed to the BBQ sauce bottle being used as a bookend by the Facebook founder on Thursday, with many arguing that it was “bizarre”. “To show that he is a normal human who loves normal human things, like BBQ sauce”, a Twitter user wrote.“Zuck using sweet baby ray’s BBQ sauce as a bookend is the most normal thing he’s ever done”, another argued.Others suspected that Mr...
arcamax.com

Facebook staff say core products make misinformation worse

For years, Facebook has fought back against allegations that its platforms play an outsized role in the spread of false information and harmful content that has fueled conspiracies, political divisions and distrust in science, including COVID-19 vaccines. But research, analysis and commentary contained in a vast trove of internal documents...
AFP

Facebook takes down Nicaraguan government-run troll farm

Facebook said Monday it had closed a Nicaraguan government troll farm spreading anti-opposition messages ahead of presidential elections this weekend with the president's main challengers behind bars. The accounts, closed in October, were operated by Daniel Ortega's government and the FSLN ruling party, Ben Nimmo, threat intelligence lead for Facebook parent company Meta, told AFP. "This was really a cross-government operation, the troll farm consisted of several clusters which were run from multiple... government entities at once," he said. Facebook closed 937 accounts, 140 pages and 24 groups, as well as 363 Instagram accounts, he said.
The Associated Press

Facebook cancels 937 accounts linked to Nicaragua government

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Meta Platforms, the company that runs Facebook, said Monday it has canceled 937 accounts linked to the government of Nicaragua and the Sandinista party of President Daniel Ortega. Meta said it also removed 140 deceptive pages, 24 groups and 363 Instagram accounts for violating the company’s...
luxurylaunches.com

The Internet rightfully slammed this Florida-based fitness influencer for doing a photo-shoot with the open casket of her father.

When you are an active Instagram influencer who posts everything about your life daily, the lines between reality and the world of social media begin to blur. If they are doing it, they are sharing it, if they are thinking it, they are telling it, and this can go incredibly wrong for some; case in point Jayne Rivera. She must’ve felt dejected at the loss of her beloved father as she wrote in her post, ‘Butterfly fly away. Rip Papi you were my best friend. A life well lived,’ but the pretty influencer failed catastrophically at showing it.
Outsider.com

Brian Laundrie Latest: Internet Sleuths Up in Arms Over His Instagram

Brian Laundrie has remained the epicenter of national news following the discovery of his remains in Florida’s Carlton Reserve. Having seen discovery just over a week ago, law enforcement and Laundries’ parents alike have faced backlash from the public. Gabby Petito’s sympathizers across the U.S. have pointed to the suspicious behaviors of the deceased fugitive’s parents. They’ve also questioned the seemingly rapid discovery of their son’s remains once the Laundries joined law enforcement in the search.
Apple Insider

App Tracking Transparency has hit social media for $10 billion in lost revenue so far

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's privacy push has cost social media companies dearly, with advertising revenue for Facebook, Twitter, Snap, and YouTube down almost $10 billion in the second half of 2021 due toiOS' App Tracking Transparency feature.
