Whistleblower Haugen Says Facebook Making Online Hate Worse

Facebook said Monday it had closed a Nicaraguan government troll farm spreading anti-opposition messages ahead of presidential elections this weekend with the president's main challengers behind bars.
The accounts, closed in October, were operated by Daniel Ortega's government and the FSLN ruling party, Ben Nimmo, threat intelligence lead for Facebook parent company Meta, told AFP.
"This was really a cross-government operation, the troll farm consisted of several clusters which were run from multiple... government entities at once," he said.
Facebook closed 937 accounts, 140 pages and 24 groups, as well as 363 Instagram accounts, he said.
