GREAT FALLS, S.C. — Along the Catawba River in Great Falls, there is a new project that could change the lives of the people in that small community in Chester County. Duke Energy is investing millions of dollars to bring whitewater rafting, kayaking, and boating to the small community of Great Falls on the Catawba River. It’s doing so by restoring the flow of water once diverted when the dams were first built.

GREAT FALLS, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO