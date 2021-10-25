Mavs to lift fan COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement as cases drop

Utah Jazz controlled the whole game against the Houston Rockets and showed how they are a notch above other teams in the NBA. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider hosts the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz. Locked On Jazz is now available on You Tube and recorded live each day. Locke also shares an interesting conversation with Jordan Clarkson and how his mixed race background allows him to move from one group to the next as well as how it is a thread across the entire team. The bench play of Eric Paschall and Hassan Whiteside is very encouraging for the Utah Jazz. Paschall plays better with better players and it is showing for the Utah Jazz. . — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

