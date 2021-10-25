CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavs to lift fan COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement as cases drop

By FOX 4 Staff
fox4news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - As COVID-19 cases drop, the Dallas Mavericks are reportedly dropping their vaccine and testing requirements for fans. The requirements will still be in place for Tuesday’s home opener against the Houston Rockets. But the Dallas Morning News...

www.fox4news.com

NBA

