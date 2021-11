A man who fatally stabbed the brother of rapper 21 Savage was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison. The crime occurred last year on Nov. 22 in Brixton, London. According to the Daily Beast, 21 Savage’s 27-year-old brother Terrell Davis-Emmons got into a confrontation with Tyrece Fuller as he was going to run errands for his grandmother. Both men pulled out their knives after an argument but Davis-Emmons put his machete back into its sheath and that’s when Fuller stabbed him with a six-inch blade.

