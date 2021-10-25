Facebook whistleblower says social network makes hate ‘unquestionably worse’

Whistleblower Frances Haugen issued a stinging rebuke of Facebook's "Meta" rebrand on Monday, accusing the company of yet again prioritising expansion over people's safety. The former Facebook engineer, who leaked a trove of internal documents that have sparked weeks of criticism of the social media giant, also called on its chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg to step down. Speaking at the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon, Haugen said it was "unconscionable" that Facebook was trumpeting its ambitions to develop the "metaverse" -- a virtual reality version of the internet -- rather than focusing on fixing existing problems. "Over and over again Facebook chooses expansion in new areas over sticking the landing on what they've already done," she told an audience of tens of thousands in the Portuguese capital.

INTERNET ・ 2 HOURS AGO