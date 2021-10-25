CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kieran Culkin wants UK move

KXLY
 7 days ago

Kieran Culkin wants to move to the UK. The 'Succession' actor would jump at the chance to move to London but his British wife, Jazz Charlton, isn't so keen, so his ideal scenario would be to land a short-term job in England in the hope of persuading his spouse – with...

www.kxly.com

Comments / 0

