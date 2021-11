James Michael Tyler, the actor who played Gunther, the scene-stealing manager of coffee shop Central Perk in Friends, has died at the age of 59. He had been diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2018. “Tyler passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday morning,” his manager said in a statement. “If you met him once, you made a friend for life. [He] is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno, the love of his life. Wanting to help as many people as possible, he bravely shared his story and became a campaigner for those with a prostate to get a... blood test as early as 40 years old. The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh Friend)... but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate and loving husband.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO