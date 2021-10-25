Let’s Talk Greene County (10/25/2021)-Grand Junction City Council Candidate

About 9,000 municipal workers were put on unpaid leave for refusing to comply with a Covid-19 vaccine mandate that took effect Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said. About 9 in 10 city workers covered by the mandate have gotten vaccinated and there have been no disruptions to city services as a result of staffing shortages, de Blasio told reporters at his daily news briefing. New York has more than 300,000 city employees.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO