Chiefs open as 10-point favorites for Week 8 game against New York Giants

Opening statement:Congratulations to New York, (Giants Head Coach) Joe Judge, they thoroughly got after us today. Unbelievably disappointed in our coaching staff and myself and our players and the entire Carolina Panthers. I thought the defense hung tough for a while, but in the end, some really well-thought out but simple things that they did beat us. Offensively, other than that first drive, that was not a very good day in any shape or form. Obviously, I pulled (Panthers Quarterback) Sam (Darnold) in the game. I just felt like we needed some sort of a spark. Not that anything was necessarily him, I think it's all of them. Hoping (Panthers Quarterback) PJ (Walker) would go out there and make a run or do something to kind of get us going. Sam will be our quarterback next week. He'll be our quarterback moving forward. In a game like that and I called a fake punt at the minus-15 or 20-yard line the first half trying to get us going and we checked out of it. (Safety Jeremy) Chinn checked out of it. This is obviously not anywhere good enough. I'll answer anything you guys ask today, but at the end of the day, I don't know if we realize the position that we're in. You can tell New York certainly recognized after last week the position they were in, that their backs were against the wall. They had a sense of urgency that we did not have. We'll find that this week. We'll have to find that this week moving forward. We're getting ready to play Atlanta. We can't continue to go out, and we were not the tougher team today and that's a credit to the Giants. Coming off what happened to them last week, they showed up to play today at a high level and we were not good enough.

