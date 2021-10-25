CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs open as 10-point favorites for Week 8 game against New York Giants

By Arrowhead Pride
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 3-4 Chiefs host the 2-5 Giants on Monday Night Football. return home in Week 8 for their...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

Panthers vs. Giants 2021 odds: Carolina opens as mere 2.5-point favorites

2.5 points seems, at least at first glance, a little disrespectful to the Carolina Panthers considering the mess they’re facing this Sunday. But, at second glance, you then realize that they’re a mess, too!. Over at Tipico Sportsbook, the struggling Panthers have opened as slight favorites over the host 1-5...
NFL
chatsports.com

The Panthers are 3-point road favorites over the Giants

The Panthers (3-3) have lost their last three games after getting off to a hot start over the first three weeks of the 2021 season, and this Sunday they will try to end their three-game losing streak when they take on the the Giants (1-5) at MetLife Stadium. The Giants have lost their last two games after picking up their first win of the season three weeks ago against the Saints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New York State
Detroit Free Press

First look: New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs odds and lines

The New York Giants (2-5) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) in the Week 8 Monday Night Football game. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. Below, we look at the Giants vs. Chiefs odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions. The G-Men...
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Giants: Week 8 Storylines to Watch

It's time for the New York Giants to turn the page on last week's win over the Carolina Panthers and look ahead to the next opponent on the schedule, the defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, on Monday Night Football. Historically, Monday Night Football hasn't been kind to the Giants....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#Chiefs#American Football#The Carolina Panthers
USA Today

Previewing Chiefs vs. Giants Week 8 game on Chiefs Wire Podcast

We’re back with an all-new episode of the Chiefs Wire podcast! This week we’re previewing the Kansas City Chiefs’ week 8 matchup with the New York Giants. Ed Easton Jr. speaks with Chiefs Wire managing editor Charles Goldman, who shares his thoughts on the Chiefs’ disastrous performance in Tennessee last week. Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes talks about his health after leaving last week’s game early and expectations for the team moving forward. Lastly, we look back at Ed Easton Jr’s conversation with Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard after Daniel Jones was named the starter, replacing Eli Manning and Morten Anderson’s experience playing for New York in the first game after 9/11 vs. the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL
atlantanews.net

Postgame Transcripts: Week 7 at New York Giants

Opening statement:Congratulations to New York, (Giants Head Coach) Joe Judge, they thoroughly got after us today. Unbelievably disappointed in our coaching staff and myself and our players and the entire Carolina Panthers. I thought the defense hung tough for a while, but in the end, some really well-thought out but simple things that they did beat us. Offensively, other than that first drive, that was not a very good day in any shape or form. Obviously, I pulled (Panthers Quarterback) Sam (Darnold) in the game. I just felt like we needed some sort of a spark. Not that anything was necessarily him, I think it's all of them. Hoping (Panthers Quarterback) PJ (Walker) would go out there and make a run or do something to kind of get us going. Sam will be our quarterback next week. He'll be our quarterback moving forward. In a game like that and I called a fake punt at the minus-15 or 20-yard line the first half trying to get us going and we checked out of it. (Safety Jeremy) Chinn checked out of it. This is obviously not anywhere good enough. I'll answer anything you guys ask today, but at the end of the day, I don't know if we realize the position that we're in. You can tell New York certainly recognized after last week the position they were in, that their backs were against the wall. They had a sense of urgency that we did not have. We'll find that this week. We'll have to find that this week moving forward. We're getting ready to play Atlanta. We can't continue to go out, and we were not the tougher team today and that's a credit to the Giants. Coming off what happened to them last week, they showed up to play today at a high level and we were not good enough.
NFL
pff.com

NFL Week 7 Game Recap: New York Giants 25, Carolina Panthers 3

Points were difficult to come by for the first 40 minutes in this NFC matchup. Both teams were riding losing streaks into this game and neither offense was particularly impressive, but Daniel Jones played the cleaner game at quarterback to help propel the New York Giants to a 25-3 win over the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
FanSided

Giants Game Monday: Giants vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds and Prediction for Week 8 NFL Game

The NY Giants travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season. The Giants (2-5), led by quarterback Daniel Jones, defensive end Leonard Williams, and cornerback James Bradberry, take on the Kansas City Chiefs (3-4), led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and tight end Travis Kelce, on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 (11/1/2021) in an NFL Week 8 game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City at 8:20 p.m. on ESPN.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
Steelers Depot

Giants Vs. Chiefs Week 8 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 8 of the 2021 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the New York Giants at Arrowhead Stadium. As usual, I invite all of yinz to chat about this game in the comment section below this post. I will have a Twitter feed going that will include news from the game along with video highlights throughout the night.
NFL
FanSided

New York Giants visit KC Chiefs with significant injury concerns

Every team is dealing with injuries, but the New York Giants are suffering one loss after another on the same side of the ball—on offense. Taken together, it’s a frustrating scenario for Daniel Jones, who has lost most of his playmakers in his second season, thereby stunting his growth (or at least failing to showcase his ceiling).
NFL
GiantsCountry

Giants Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Week 8 Game vs. Chiefs

The New York Giants made a series of roster moves before their Monday night game against the Chiefs. The team placed inside linebacker Carter Coughlin (ankle) on injured reserve. Coughlin was injured last week in practice. They have also activated cornerback Aaron Robinson from the PUP list, adding him to...
NFL
thestreamable.com

Can You Stream Giants vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football Live with ESPN+?

On Monday, November 1, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT, the Kansas City Chiefs face the New York Giants from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. But, can you stream Daniel Jones vs. Patrick Mahomes on ESPN+?. Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants. When: Monday, November 1, 2021 at 8:15...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy