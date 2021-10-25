IDNR Remind Drivers “Don’t Veer for a Deer”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Deer are out in full force this fall and drivers are asked to be extra vigilant on the roadways. Last year, Kansas saw 9,670 deer to vehicle collisions on their roadways. Of those, 564 were injuries and 4 became fatalities. The expected increase comes every fall...
Deer mating season runs from October through December. That means male deer can jump out on the road in front of your vehicle — before you ever have a chance to react. “Especially when the sun is coming up or when the sun is going down, be extra alert,” Maria Castenada, director of communications for the Illinois Department of Transportation, cautioned.
While deer-vehicle collisions occur year-round, crashes peak in October and November during the deer hunting and mating season. As the daylight hours get shorter, we also spend more time driving in the dark, increasing the chance of vehicle versus deer accidents. In 2020, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation...
As the seasons slowly change into autumn, the days get shorter, and deer become more active and visible on Mississippi roadways. Officials urge motorists to avoid distracted driving and buckle up for safety when traveling Mississippi’s highways and roadways during deer season. “There are approximately 3,700 reported deer crashes in...
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is offering hunters heading out this fall some important safety tips. State conservation police investigated 31 reported deer hunting incidents last year. Five of the cases included fatalities and nearly half involved tree stands, according to DNR spokesman Tim Schweitzer. Firearm safety is another...
We are approaching deer mating season, which means deer are on the move more, upping the chance of a crash. The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office said 836 crashes involved deer in 2020, two of those were deadly crashes, 21 caused serious injuries. While a deer could catch drivers off guard at any time of day or night, AAA said the most active times are between 5:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
LINCOLN, Neb. – With the Nebraska firearm deer season just around the corner, now is the time to sight in that rifle or handgun. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission cooperates with shooting range partners across the state to coordinate and promote sight-in dates. “As hunters, it is our responsibility...
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - October 17th-23rd is National Teen Driver Safety Week. The Casper Police Department is informing teenagers about what they should know regarding distracted driving. Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of traffic crashes in the United States. According to the Wyoming Department of...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – This Halloween, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind motorists that “Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving” and to celebrate responsibly. “As we make strides to experience a sense of normalcy in...
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) is reminding drivers to 'Stop Speeding Before it Stops You.'. "Speeding is 100% preventable and obeying the posted speed limit reduces the risk of death or injury for drivers, passengers and other road users," said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. "Safe driving is one way we can all be a good neighbor on the road."
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. November is the peak month for insurance claims related to vehicle collisions with deer. Virginia is among the states with the highest risk of these types of incidents. Mating season and migration contribute to a dramatic uptick in vehicle-deer collisions during the...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO – A Chillhowee driver is injured following a collision with an animal in the roadway Sunday morning. Missouri Highway Patrol says the scene of the accident was Route 2 at the junction of Route O in Johnson County. An incident report says Elaine Clement, 59, was treated...
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Authorities in southern Kentucky are warning about the danger of deer collisions. The sheriff’s office in Laurel County says they responded to a half-dozen crashes involving deer just within a few hours Saturday night. There appeared to be no rhyme or reason for the collisions....
A Carol Stream woman pleaded guilty on Wednesday of this week to willfully remaining, approaching and photographing wildlife within 100 yards. The wildlife she chose to do this with was a grizzly bear mom and her cubs. Yellowstone National Park has had to put rules in place over the years...
The family of a missing Wisconsin woman has set up a GoFundMe after the 33-year-old went missing after being seen near Hinckley last month. Ashley L. Miller was reported missing on Sep. 24 when her family found the vehicle she was driving east of Hinckley. There was no sign of Miller in the vehicle, according to the GoFundMe.
Authorities are investigating a crash that killed more than half a dozen horses on a central Minnesota highway Saturday morning. It happened near the city of Wadena just before 7 a.m., when a cargo truck "struck and killed 7 horses" that were on Highway 29, according to a tweet from the State Patrol:
Digital driver’s licenses need some rules of the road before they are placed on more smart phones. Some states allow motorists to put electronic versions of their driver‘s licenses on their phones. Other states, including Illinois, are thinking about it. The digital IDs would come in handy for people caught in traffic stops who have their phones but absent-mindedly left their plastic driver’s licenses at home in their gym bags.
I don't know how I ended up down a rabbit hole of crazy things about Wisconsin, but when I came across this article from onlyinyourstate.com about Wisconsin's weirdest laws, I just knew they were too good not to share. Weird Laws In Every State. As an Illinoisan, I probably shouldn't...
EPHRAIM, Utah (KUTV) — Ephraim City police took to social media to remind drivers to defrost their windows completely before driving out. In the post, they nodded toward Utah Law 41-6a-1635 (1)(E). The law states, "A person may not operate a motor vehicle with any debris, frost, or other substance...
