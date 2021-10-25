IDNR Remind Drivers “Don’t Veer for a Deer”

We are approaching deer mating season, which means deer are on the move more, upping the chance of a crash. The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office said 836 crashes involved deer in 2020, two of those were deadly crashes, 21 caused serious injuries. While a deer could catch drivers off guard at any time of day or night, AAA said the most active times are between 5:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

