(Undated) — Winter is coming. According to the National Weather Service, we can expect temperatures in the low to mid 30s overnight, bringing a chance of frost tomorrow morning. According to Illinois State Climatologist, Trent Ford, the temperature threshold for frost is 32 degrees, it’s 28 degrees for a hard freeze. The current forecast is calling for sunshine and warmer daytime highs by midweek. However, the overnight low is forecast to drop into the 20s by Wednesday night. Stay tuned to Classic Hits, WTYE, for the latest weather information.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO