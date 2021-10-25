‘Friends’ stars pay tribute to James Michael Tyler

Pour a cup out for Gunther. James Michael Tyler, the man who famously played barista Gunther on "Friends," passed away on Oct. 24 after a battle with prostate cancer. He was 59. Following his death, many of the TV show's top names publicly paid tribute to James. "Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed," Jennifer Aniston wrote on Instagram. Courteney Cox added, "The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you." Matt LeBlanc wrote, "We had a lot of laughs buddy. You will be missed. RIP my friend." David Schwimmer said, "James, thank you for playing such a wonderful, unforgettable role in Friends and for being such a big hearted gentleman and all around mensch off screen. You will be missed, buddy."

