‘Friends’ stars pay tribute to James Michael Tyler

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStars from the cast of “Friends” are mourning their beloved friend and former co-star, James Michael Tyler. Shortly after news broke over the weekend that Tyler died at the age of 59 following a battle with prostate cancer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and more took to social media to pay...

