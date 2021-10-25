CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Senate is setting a dangerous precedent with Iron Dome funding

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oaFvf_0cbuUrBb00
© Greg Nash

Five months ago, President Biden committed to helping to replace Iron Dome interceptors Israel expended to protect civilians from rockets the Iran-backed terrorist group Hamas fired from Gaza during last May’s conflict. Congress has yet to fulfill that pledge, with funding currently stuck in the Senate. This is a disturbing deviation in congressional support for Israel and portends greater future challenges.

In 2014, when Israel faced a shortage of Iron Dome interceptors following a previous conflict with Hamas, President Obama promised assistance. Congress quickly appropriated $225 million for Iron Dome with a 395-8 vote in the House of Representatives and unanimous support in the Senate. Then-Vice President Biden proclaimed America’s “obligation to match the steel and the spine of the people of Israel with an ironclad, nonnegotiable commitment to Israel’s physical security.”

That commitment seems no longer “ironclad.” Last month, a group of progressives in the House of Representatives stripped $1 billion to replenish the defensive system from the continuing budget resolution to keep the federal government open. When the House quickly passed a stand-alone Iron Dome funding bill, 420-9, many thought it proved opponents isolated and the problem easily solvable.

However, requiring a separate vote sets a dangerous precedent that delays this bill and risks derailing future Israel-related legislation. A stand-alone bill requires additional floor time, which is always in short supply and opens the door to amendments on unrelated policy issues by senators from both sides of the aisle, further delaying its approval. Indeed, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) blocked quick passage of the Iron Dome legislation in the Senate and both he and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) are also trying to attach unrelated matters to the bill.

Responsibility for this delay also lies with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

It is Schumer’s responsibility to navigate the legislative process to reach a successful outcome. To overcome Paul’s objections, Schumer — an Iron Dome supporter — could have held an immediate vote on this life-saving assistance. Instead, Schumer allowed the Senate to adjourn for 10 days.

After the recess, Democrats proposed including Iron Dome funding in their 2022 defense appropriations bill, which may not pass quickly (or at all) and thus keep Iron Dome unfunded. This delay is unnecessary and dangerous.

Iron Dome, a short-range air defense system that the United States co-developed with Israel, is critical to protecting Israeli and Palestinian civilians. During 11 days of fighting in May, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired from Gaza 4,428 rockets at Israeli towns and cities, including Jerusalem and Tel-Aviv, approximately as many as they launched during the 50-day conflict in 2014. Iron Dome intercepted 1,577 of these rockets, but there were still 12 deaths in Israel.

Replenishing Israel's supply of Tamir interceptors is critical to protecting civilians in future conflicts with Hamas or Hezbollah in Lebanon. More than 10,000 projectiles likely remain in Gaza. Hezbollah’s 130,000 rockets and missiles are more powerful, precise, and long-range than those in Gaza and can be fired in much greater numbers. Large reserves of Iron Dome interceptors are needed to defend innocent Israelis against these threats. Their diminishment in the recent fighting and the lack of timely replenishment could be interpreted by Hamas, Hezbollah or even an emboldened Iran as an opportune vulnerability to exploit.

Iron Dome saves not only Israeli but also Palestinian lives. With Iron Dome intercepting roughly 90 percent of incoming projectiles, Israel eschewed a ground campaign and had the patience and flexibility to pair airstrikes with unprecedented precautions that minimized civilian casualties. Without it, Israel would have to stop rocket fire with widescale air and ground operations that would have risked more Israeli and Palestinian lives.

Congress taking so long to approve funding for Iron Dome, which so obviously protects civilian lives, raises concerns that the United States will delay or even approve assistance of non-defensive weapons that Washington already has committed to. Under the 10-year, $3.8 billion per year memorandum of understanding that Obama signed in 2016, Israel is expected to get more F-35 fighters, precision-guided munitions and aerial refueling tankers, which Israel needs for its defense, especially as Iran is getting ever closer to developing nuclear weapons capabilities. It would be disastrous if Congress delayed or derailed funding such essential weapons systems in the coming months and years. Schumer should own his position of leadership and bring the bill for a vote.

After the recent Afghan debacle, which called into question America’s reliability to its partners and its standing as a global leader, it is vital that Congress move expeditiously to approve Iron Dome funding. Indeed, it should go even further and ensure Israel has whatever it needs to defend itself by itself, and should preposition weapons in Israel so supplies are not dependent upon immediate Congressional action in case of war.

Iron Dome is a vital, purely defensive system that protects Israelis and Palestinians and it has overwhelming bipartisan support. Congress should fund it immediately.

Michael Makovsky, a former Pentagon official, is president and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA).

Comments / 0

Related
GV Wire

Manchin Throws Another Wrench Into Biden Spending Plan

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic plan, but fresh problems emerged as a pivotal Democrat panned a new billionaires tax to help pay for the $1.75 trillion package. Biden and Democrats are racing race...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Metro News

US Senate vote on election measure set for this week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Senate will consider this week whether to advance a sweeping voting bill that lacks Republican support. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced in a letter to the Senate Democratic Caucus he will file cloture on the Freedom to Vote Act on Monday. The vote would happen Wednesday, in which 60 senators would have to agree to move forward.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Bernie Sanders
Esquire

The Supreme Court May Execute Steve Bannon's Plan to Destroy the Administrative State

On Monday, the Supreme Court heard challenges to the draconian Texas anti-choice law, a proceeding that might well be the first tolling of the death knell for the reproductive freedom that ensued after the Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade. This is undoubtedly a momentous bit of business, especially in the context of how we came to this 6-3 conservative majority on the high bench. However, on Friday, when very few people were watching, the Court took another action that is equally terrifying. Remember when Steve Bannon was yammering about destroying “the administrative state”? Members of the Supreme Court do. From the New York Times:
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#Palestinians#Hezbollah#Iron Dome#House
POLITICO

Joe Manchin is done with the House holding the infrastructure bill "hostage." And more from Senate Dems' unhappy + pivotal 50th vote.

"The Plan surely will not please everyone, but again, the question before us is not whether the Commission adopted a perfect redistricting plan or even the ‘best’ of the proposed alternatives." The real action: Both chambers return late Monday to Washington. We're on the lookout for major progress on Democrats'...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Country
Palestine
foreigndesknews.com

Pictures of China’s Controversial New Jet Have Emerged

The first images of the much anticipated two-seat Chengdu J-20 have emerged in various news reports, a development which for the first time shines a light on new dimensions of Chinese fifth-generation stealth fighter modernization. These reports show images of the new aircraft, long rumored to be in development by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Cop26: Joe Biden appears to fall asleep during climate summit speeches

US President Joe Biden appears to fall asleep during the opening speeches of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Video footage taken from the climate summit shows Mr.Biden nodding off for more than 30 seconds before being woke up by an aide who whispered something in his ear. Glasgow’s Cop26 climate...
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

376K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy