Islamic State woman who allowed Yazidi child to die gets 10 years in German jail

CHICAGO (CBS) – The date for Heather Mack being released from an Indonesian prison has been set. She’s the Chicago woman convicted of helping her boyfriend in the murder of her mother in Bali in 2014. Mack was sentenced to 10 years behind bars. Prosecutors had argued Mack and Schaefer plotted to kill Sheila Von Wiese-Mack because she did not approve of their relationship. A prison official says she will be freed and deported back to the U.S. on Oct. 29. Her sentence was reduced by 34 months. Her boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, was sentenced to 18 years, also receiving leniency from the judges – who said he showed remorse for his actions. Before her conviction, she gave birth to a daughter who is being cared for by an Indonesian family.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 26 DAYS AGO