Islamic State woman who allowed Yazidi child to die gets 10 years in German jail

By Reuters
 7 days ago
BERLIN (Reuters) – A Munich court on Monday sentenced a German woman, who had allowed a young Yazidi girl to die of thirst, to 10 years in prison after finding her guilty of supporting Islamic State militants in Iraq, aiding and abetting...

