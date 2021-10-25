CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decline and near fall of Italy’s Monte dei Paschi, the world’s oldest bank

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
MILAN (Reuters) – A deal for the Italian government to sell Monte dei Paschi to UniCredit collapsed on Sunday https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/exclusive-italy-unicredit-set-call-off-talks-over-monte-dei-paschi-sources-2021-10-23/#:~:text=LONDON%2FMILAN%2C%20Oct%2024%20(,Tuscan%20bank%20to%20private%20hands after the two sides failed to agree terms. That leaves Rome still struggling to find a solution for the Tuscan lender it has spent billions of euros on since...

WEHT/WTVW

G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies on Saturday endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations, a linchpin of new international tax rules aimed at blunting the edge of fiscal paradises amid skyrocketing profits of some multinational businesses. The move by the Group of 20 summit in Rome was hailed by U.S. Treasury […]
ECONOMY
Reuters

Italy, UniCredit talks on Monte Paschi purchase collapse

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Italy's government and UniCredit(CRDI.MI) have called off negotiations over the sale of ailing Banca Monte dei Paschi (BMPS.MI)(MPS), the Italian lender and Italy's Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a joint statement on Sunday. "Despite the effort from both sides, negotiations pertaining to the potential...
ECONOMY
stockxpo.com

Talks Collapse Over Sale of Italian Bank Monte dei Paschi

The collapse of the negotiations is a blow to the government headed by former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, which needs to reprivatize the bank by April under an agreement struck with European authorities when Rome rescued the Tuscan bank in 2017. UniCredit, headed by mergers and acquisitions banking...
ECONOMY
Person
Mario Draghi
CNBC

Italy, UniCredit fail to clinch Monte dei Paschi rescue deal

Could apply scheme offered to UniCredit in standalone plan. Talks hit valuation gap of 2.3-3.5 bln euros -source. Italy on Sunday ended talks with UniCredit over the sale of Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) in a major setback to years-long efforts by the Rome government to return the ailing Tuscan bank to private hands.
ECONOMY
Indy100

Boris Johnson claims the Roman Empire fell due to ‘uncontrolled immigration’ - and historians aren’t happy

Boris Johnson has made headlines after making a statement during Italy’s G20 Summit that’s more out of whack than The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Speaking to members of the media near Rome’s Colosseum, the prime minister attempted to use a historical analogy to warn of the dangers of climate change, only to frustrate historians and academics instead.
IMMIGRATION
Shore News Network

Australia central bank says yield target was losing effectiveness

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said the central bank decided to discontinue its yield target on Tuesday because its effectiveness had declined as the economy improved and interest rate expectations changed. “Given our forecasts, it is still entirely plausible that the first increase in the...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Audi CEO hopes for chip supply stabilisation by summer 2022

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen’s premium carmaker Audi expects chip supplies to remain tight at least until summer 2022, Chief Executive Markus Duesmann told German newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine. “We hope that we can reach a stabilisation with regard to production and chip deliveries at the end of the first half of...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Germany's Merkel ready to have more time to read, travel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she is satisfied with the timing of her departure after 16 years at the helm of the country and is now looking forward to dedicating time to things she had to neglect during her chancellorship.Merkel said she wants to “perhaps travel a bit or read, or simply enjoy some leisure time knowing that no possible upheaval may happen in the next 20 minutes,” weekly paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Saturday.The chancellor, who announced in 2018 that she would not run again in the national election last month, steered Germany safely through a succession...
TRAVEL
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Barclays CEO steps down over Epstein report by UK regulators

The chief executive of British bank Barclays stepped down Monday following a report by United Kingdom regulators into his past links with the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein Jes Staley has previously said he “deeply regrets” his relationship with Epstein, who killed himself at a federal jail in New York in August 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial. There is no suggestion that the 64-year-old Staley knew anything about Epstein's alleged crimes.Staley said he will contest regulators' preliminary conclusions, which were shared with him and the bank Friday. The report by the Financial Conduct Authority and...
BUSINESS
SmartAsset

How to Invest in the Stock Market in India

India has the seventh-largest economy in the world, but it was not until the 1990s that it became possible for foreigners to invest in India. Since then, India became a rapidly growing emerging market. The “I” in BRICS stands for … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in the Stock Market in India appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Treasury liquidity is worsening as hedge funds Rokos and Alphadyne reportedly incur losses from wrong-way bets on yields

Rokos and Alphadyne are identified by Bloomberg News as two hedge funds that have incurred losses on yield-curve plays. Volatility in the global rates market has triggered potential losses for a number of large leveraged players, which is leading to deteriorating liquidity in the U.S., Europe, Canada and the U.K., BofA strategists said.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Japan’s main opposition CDP leader Edano to step down – NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) – Yukio Edano, the head of Japan’s main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, said on Tuesday he would step down to take responsibility for the loss of parliamentary seats in Sunday’s lower house elections, public broadcaster NHK said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)
ASIA
