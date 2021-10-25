Decline and near fall of Italy’s Monte dei Paschi, the world’s oldest bank

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she is satisfied with the timing of her departure after 16 years at the helm of the country and is now looking forward to dedicating time to things she had to neglect during her chancellorship.Merkel said she wants to “perhaps travel a bit or read, or simply enjoy some leisure time knowing that no possible upheaval may happen in the next 20 minutes,” weekly paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Saturday.The chancellor, who announced in 2018 that she would not run again in the national election last month, steered Germany safely through a succession...

