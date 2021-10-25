CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain to raise minimum wage to 9.50 pounds a hour

By Reuters
 7 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will announce a rise in its minimum wage for those aged 23 and over to 9.50 pounds ($13.06) per hour from 8.91 pounds in the...

The Independent

Britain tells France: you have 48 hours before we sue you over Brexit fishing threats

The Foreign Secretary has given the French government a 48-hour deadline to withdraw threats against Britain over post-Brexit fishing licences.The Anglo-French relationship was heading for Brexit meltdown on the first day of the UN COP26 climate summit – which the UK is hosting and supposed to be focusing on.But Liz Truss took to the airwaves first thing on Monday to blast "completely unreasonable threats" to the fishing industry and threatened to sue France under the terms of the Brexit deal."They need to withdraw those threats, or else we will use the mechanisms of our trade agreement with the EU...
ECONOMY
Reuters

France postpones fishing row sanctions on Britain

LONDON/GLASGOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he was postponing by one day planned trade sanctions on Britain so that negotiators from both sides could work on new proposals to defuse their dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights. France had earlier said that, starting from 2300...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The threats between the UK and France over the Brexit fishing row are nothing but irresponsible

One of the sub-themes of the campaign to leave the EU was that the British fishing industry had been hard done by in four decades of the common fisheries policy. So it is ironic that the current dispute was triggered by an attempt by the Jersey government to ensure that the “fishing effort in our waters is similar to pre-Brexit”.It is doubly ironic because Jersey never was part of the EU and is not part of the UK. It is a crown dependency that subcontracts its foreign policy to the UK, and so its decision to refuse fishing licences...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Cop26: Britain tens of billions short on its own green investment

The UK’s ambitious target to become a net-zero economy is in doubt as it hosts the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow. The chancellor’s budget fell as much as £21bn short of the investment needed to meet the government’s own carbon reduction targets up to 2025, according to exclusive analysis shared with The Independent.The revelation from the Resolution Foundation follows Boris Johnson’s claim that Cop26 will have failed unless the world has committed to “halve emissions by the end of this decade”.To meet its own carbon goals the government would need to invest an additional sum of at least close to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK and US in talks to remove ‘damaging’ steel tariffs

The UK and US are in talks to remove “damaging tariffs” from British steel exports, the International Trade Secretary has said.Anne-Marie Trevelyan is understood to have met several times with US trade representative Katherine Tai in a bid to find a solution that lifts tariffs on steel and aluminium produced on both sides of the Atlantic.The Cabinet minister’s comments come after the US Department of Commerce said it was “consulting closely on bilateral and multilateral issues related to steel and aluminium” with Britain.We welcome the Biden Administration’s willingness to work with us to address trade issues relating to steel and...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Macron says British credibility at stake in fishing spat

French President Emmanuel Macron says France’s dispute with Britain over fishing rights is a test of the U.K.’s credibility in a post-Brexit world.France is angry over restrictions on permits to fish in British waters, and says they run counter to the agreement Britain signed when it left the European Union. France has threatened to block British boats and tighten checks on U.K. vessels starting Tuesday. The U.K. says some French boats need to supply more paperwork.Ahead of a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson this weekend, Macron defended France’s position in an interview with the Financial Times and...
U.K.
The Independent

National Living Wage to rise to £9.50 an hour

Around two million workers will get a pay rise next year when the National Living Wage is increased from £8.91 an hour to £9.50.The Treasury confirmed on Monday ahead of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Budget this week that the increase for all over-23s will take place on April 1.The 59p hourly boost will mean a full-time worker on the living wage will get a pay rise of more than £1,000 per year, according to the Government.But critics questioned how much better off workers will be considering the Chancellor has already hiked National Insurance and cut Universal Credit as inflation rises.Next Wednesday,...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces the national minimum wage WILL increase from £8.91 to £9.50 an hour next year - as the Chancellor faces a backlash over 'unfair' plans to 'unfreeze public sector pay'

Rishi Sunak today announced the UK's minimum wage will increase from £8.91 to £9.50 an hour next year. The inflation-busting rise of 59p will deliver an annual salary boost of an extra £1,000 to a full-time worker. Mr Sunak said the 6.6 per cent wage hike 'keeps us on track...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Live Politics latest news: Rishi Sunak to raise living wage to £9.50 an hour in Budget

Cladding crisis 'could bankrupt lenders if mortgages are unpaid'. The national living wage will be increased to around £9.50 an hour, Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, is expected to announce later this week. Government ministers are understood to have accepted the Low Pay Commission’s recommendation for the increase. Currently workers aged...
WORLD
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Inside Starbucks' plan to raise its minimum wage

Starbucks announced that it will raise its base pay for baristas and other staff to $15 in 2022, but there's more that they are offering to attract new hires. Wages jump by the most on records dating back 20 years. Wages and salaries jumped by the most on records that...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Spending on debt repayments jumps amid concerns over rising living costs

Spending on paying back debts jumped by 10% between July and September compared with the three months before, according to building society analysis.Nationwide Building Society said the number of transactions made to pay off debt increased by 2% in the third quarter.The figures suggest people are looking to take control of their finances wherever they can, the Society said.A survey for Nationwide also found that nearly three-quarters (74%) of people across the UK are worrying about the rising cost of living and a quarter (25%) are uncomfortable about the state of their finances.We expect the growth of spending to slow...
ECONOMY
wearegreenbay.com

Associated Bank increases minimum wage to $17 per hour

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those currently working at Associated Bank or those looking to work there, will have an addeded benefit as the company increased its minimum wage. According to Associated Bank, the two-dollar increase will impact an estimated 35% of its employees. The minimum wage will reportedly apply to mostly entry-level positions. Higher-level roles are also getting adjusted.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Independent

Cop26: Boris Johnson offers extra £1bn for climate crisis fund, but only if UK economy bounces back

Boris Johnson is pledging to put an extra £1bn into a climate crisis fund for poor nations – but only if the UK economy bounces back from Covid.The pledge comes alongside a warning from the prime minister that it is “one minute to midnight” in the fight against the climate disaster and an appeal for the world “to act now”.“If we don’t get serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow,” Mr Johnson is expected to tell 120 world leaders at the Cop26 opening ceremony in Glasgow.But the United Nations summit...
ADVOCACY
Shore News Network

S.Korea Oct inflation accelerates to near decade-high

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s consumer inflation accelerated to a near 10-year peak in October and remained above the central bank’s 2% target for a seventh straight month, as prices of oil products, fresh foods and housing rentals continued to rise. October consumer prices jumped 3.2% from a year earlier,...
BUSINESS
AFP

Macron gives UK more time over fish feud

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that retaliatory measures threatened against Britain over a row about post-Brexit fishing rights would not be implemented at midnight, with fresh talks planned this week. Discussions will "continue tomorrow" between France, the UK and the European Commission, Macron said on the sidelines of the COP26 summit in Glasgow. He ruled out the application of French reprisals for the time being because "it's not while we're negotiating that we're going to impose sanctions". Britain welcomed Macron's announcement.
U.K.
The Independent

UK-France fish spat deepens despite Macron-Johnson meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met privately on Sunday to try to resolve an escalating dispute over fishing in the English Channel — but afterward the two countries appeared farther apart than ever and gave starkly differing versions of the meeting's outcome.The post-Brexit spat over the granting of licenses to fish in Britain's coastal waters threatens to escalate within days into a damaging French blockade of British boats.After the 30-minute meeting between Macron and Johnson on the fringes of a Group of 20 summit in Rome a French top official said both leaders...
U.K.
The Independent

‘It won’t end well’: French fishermen gloomy over latest high seas spat with Britain

The escalating fishing row between the UK and France “will not end well” and a solution needs to be found before any further hostilities, fishermen in the French city where a British fishing boat is being held have warned.Andre Tesson told The Independent from behind a stall at a local fishing market that he did not think English boats should be fishing in French waters, if the reverse is not allowed. As he handled fish at his stall in Le Havre, a British fishing boat was at a standstill a few miles away on the other side of the...
ECONOMY
