How to 'Justify the Commute': Law Firms Are Trying to Make the Office Better Than Home

By Dylan Jackson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw firms are looking for ways to keep their attorneys and staff coming into the office after a year and a half working remotely. Regular in-person attendance is seen as a crucial factor in maintaining personal relationships and culture. Law firms are trying a host of things: free food,...

