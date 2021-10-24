Mac Jones playing really well for Pats..

Have you noticed that no one ever tries to draft the next Tom Brady?. I have a theory: people in and around the NFL—perhaps even Brady himself—don’t actually know why he’s been successful in New England. Something about "intangibles" is the most you’ll get out of anybody. If you ask for specifics, they’ll throw a few other useless platitudes at you: "leadership," "work ethic," "drive," "competitiveness." (It used to be they’d mention Bill Belichick and Bob Kraft, but now that he’s won a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, that’s sort of dried up.)

