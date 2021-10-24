CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mac Jones playing really well for Pats..

tigernet.com
 9 days ago

He's come a long way since that fake...

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kurt Warner Reacts To What He’s Seeing From Mac Jones

The New England Patriots haven’t been very successful through the first six weeks of the 2021 season, but rookie quarterback Mac Jones has shown enough potential to make fans believe he can be the team’s starting quarterback for a long, long time. In six starts this season, Jones has 1,472...
NFL
FanSided

Mac Jones may never recover from worst personal foul call of all time (Video)

Mac Jones stayed in the game after a personal foul call that ranked among the most ridiculous seen in the NFL in recent memory. If you were in any doubt the NFL is serious about protecting quarterbacks, that should have been removed emphatically as the New England Patriots benefited from a call that redefined unnecessary roughness.
NFL
NESN

How Mac Jones Felt About Controversial Hit By Chargers’ Jerry Tillery

David Andrews took major issue with the controversial Jerry Tillery hit on Mac Jones, but how did Jones feel about the play?. During the first half of Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium, Tillery delivered a late, unpenalized hit on Jones well after the play was blown dead. It did not prove consequential, as the New England Patriots eventually earned a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, but Tillery’s hit nevertheless was a popular topic during postgame news conferences.
NFL
New York Post

How Mac Jones, Sophie Scott celebrated Patriots’ big win

It’s a good town to celebrate a win. After the Patriots’ 27-24 win over the Chargers, rookie quarterback Mac Jones and his girlfriend, Sophie Scott, dined at the swanky Catch in Los Angeles. Scott shared some of the scenes on her Instagram stories, including a video of Jones smashing a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Shocked By Stephen A. Smith’s Admission

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith despises the Dallas Cowboys, but not even he can deny their greatness this season. On Tuesday’s edition of First Take, Smith admit that he believes the Cowboys are the best team in the NFC. He also ranked them No. 1 on this week’s “Stephen’s A-List.”
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Mac Jones and Situational Football

Have you noticed that no one ever tries to draft the next Tom Brady?. I have a theory: people in and around the NFL—perhaps even Brady himself—don’t actually know why he’s been successful in New England. Something about "intangibles" is the most you’ll get out of anybody. If you ask for specifics, they’ll throw a few other useless platitudes at you: "leadership," "work ethic," "drive," "competitiveness." (It used to be they’d mention Bill Belichick and Bob Kraft, but now that he’s won a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, that’s sort of dried up.)
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Fg
SB Nation

Grading the NFL’s rookie QBs, from Mac Jones to Justin Fields

The NFL adage that has stood for decades is that it takes three years to properly evaluate a quarterback. This was steeped in the belief that players making the jump from college to the NFL needed time and grooming to learn a pro offense and adjust to the speed of the game. Now that’s all changed.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Wideout Explains One Mac Jones, Jimmy Garoppolo Difference

Kendrick Bourne has only been with the Patriots for a few short months, but he’s spent the past several years catching passes from a New England draft pick. Before joining the Patriots and linking up with rookie quarterback Mac Jones, Bourne played in San Francisco with Jimmy Garoppolo, the 2014 Pats draftee who famously was traded to the 49ers in 2017.
NFL
CBS Boston

Mac Jones Eats Steak, Spaghetti And Eggs For Breakfast On Game Days

BOSTON (CBS) — Last week, Mac Jones revealed that his pregame meal always involves a plate of spaghetti. Or perhaps it’s a bowl. He did not specify. On Monday, during his weekly radio interview, the Patriots’ rookie quarterback explained in greater detail what his pregame meal is for every game. And the 23-year-old said that no matter what time of day the game is scheduled, he always eats spaghetti, steak, and eggs. Mac Jones' go-to pregame meal (as explained on @MerloniFauria): SteakEggsSpaghetti 1 p.m. game, 4 p.m. game, primetime game — doesn't matter. "I've eaten that at 6 in the morning before." — Zack...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fox13news.com

Here's what Byron Kennedy got for handing back Tom Brady's 600th touchdown ball

TAMPA, Fla. - Byron Kennedy has finally received his "compensation" from Tom Brady and the Buccaneers for returning the quarterback's 600th touchdown ball. The St. Pete doctor went from fan to infamous after handing back the historic ball, valued by some experts to be worth $500,000. "Had I kept it,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mac Jones acknowledges 2 places where he needs to be better

Mac Jones is back to the drawing board with the New England Patriots after yet another defeat. Though Jones had arguably his best game as a pro in Week 6, with an impressive PFF grade and a solid stat line (15/21, 229 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT), he identified two things that will go into his improvement journal, a notebook where he keeps track of the good and the bad from every game.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bourne reveals interesting difference between Mac Jones, Jimmy Garoppolo

There were plenty of Jimmy Garoppolo rumors involving the Patriots over the NFL offseason, but instead of making a trade to re-acquire the veteran quarterback, New England selected Alabama star Mac Jones with the No. 15 pick in the 2021 draft. The decision has worked out well for the Patriots...
NFL
Boston Herald

Mac Jones’ resilience continues to impress Patriots coaching staff

Mac Jones’ fan club continues to grow in wake his performance during Sunday night’s overtime loss to the Cowboys. His ability to shake off a pick-six late in the game, and throw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Kendrick Bourne during the very next series spoke volumes to anyone watching. Offensive...
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Jones, Wilson growing up fast heading into Pats-Jets rematch

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones and Zach Wilson have learned quickly this season just how difficult it is to win as rookie quarterbacks in the NFL. With Jones under center the Patriots have yet to post a victory at home, losing three of their four games at Gillette Stadium by one score.
NFL
AL.com

Mac Jones stands out among rookie quarterbacks

Five rookie quarterbacks have played enough to be included in the NFL passer ratings for the 2021 season. The Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence, Houston Texans’ Davis Mills, Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields and New York Jets’ Zack Wilson rank 29th through 32nd, respectively, among the 32 quarterbacks with enough passes to qualify.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy