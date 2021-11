Research conducted by Gartner shows that, since the outbreak of COVID-19, corporate budgets for technology have increased by 6.9% on average, which has a positive impact on smart transformation. In previous crises, companies often cut expenditures first, but this time their investment in technology has not decreased. In fact, the use, research, and development of smart hardware, the upgrading of management systems, the development of remote collaborative platforms, and digital means for pandemic control and prevention are now top priorities, showing the commitment of business leaders to smartization as well as the urgency of business transformation.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO