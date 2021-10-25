CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

PensionBee aims to balance user growth with profitability

By Victor Chatenay
Business Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePensionBee sees 75% growth year over year. The company's cost...

www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Franklin Resources Rises On Upbeat Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) are climbing more than 10% on Monday morning after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Net income in the fourth quarter increased to $665.7 million or $1.30 per share from $78.9 million or $0.15 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Excluding...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

LDI Stock: Why the Mortgage Company Has loanDepot Investors Smiling Today

Let’s jump into the company’s earnings report for the third quarter of 2021 below to see what has investors excited today!. Let’s start off with the company’s adjusted earnings per share of 46 cents. That’s a positive for LDI stock as it comes in above Wall Street’s estimate of 39...
MARKETS
Business Insider

Why Are MakeMyTrip Shares Trading Higher Today?

MakeMyTrip Ltd (NASDAQ:MMYT) subsidiary MakeMyTrip India and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) Amazon Pay collaborated to offer travel services on Amazon.in which includes its suite of mobile apps and websites. The partnership will help Amazon Pay create a convenient experience and provide more excellent value for its customers with access to MakeMyTrip's...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insider Intelligence#Fintech
Business Insider

XL Fleet Appoints Eric Tech As CEO; Expects Supply Chain Issues To Impact Q3 Revenue

XL Fleet Corp (NYSE:XL) has appointed automotive and mobility sector veteran Eric Tech as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective December 1, 2021. XL Fleet noted Tech brings nearly 35 years of automotive and mobility industry experience and has held senior leadership positions at Navistar International Corp and Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Analyst Ratings For Lyft

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
MARKETS
Business Insider

Where European Wax Center Stands With Analysts

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, European Wax Center has an average price target of $29.88 with a high of $36.00 and a low of $25.00.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Cloud-based expense management software maker Expensify to raise up to $242.5 million in planned IPO

Expensify Inc. , a cloud-based expense management software platform, set terms for its initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 9.7 million shares priced at $23 to $25 each. The company would raise $242.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of more than $2 billion, based on the 80.9 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "EXFY." JPMorgan, Citigroup and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of six banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, with part earmarked for bonuses for staff during the fourth quarter. The company had net income of $14.7 million in the six months to end-June, up from $3.5 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $49.5 million from $25.2 million. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF is up 6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.6%. In its IPO filing documents, the company says it "helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money."
SOFTWARE
The Hollywood Reporter

Charter Loses 121,000 Pay TV Subs, Broadband User Growth Slows

Cable operator Charter Communications, in which John Malone’s Liberty Broadband owns a big stake, lost more pay TV subscribers in the third quarter than in the year-ago period, while its broadband business grew more slowly. Charter lost 133,000 residential pay TV subscribers in the quarter, compared with a loss of 77,000 in the year-ago period. Including the addition of 12,000 small- and medium-size business clients, it lost 121,000 video customers in the third quarter after a year-ago loss of 75,000. The cable giant’s broadband Internet business was once again a key growth area, recording 243,000 residential Internet subscriber net additions, even though...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
finextra.com

PensionBee streamlines retirement savings with Plaid Open Banking connection

PensionBee and Plaid have come together to expand the remit of Open Banking to the traditionally complex, paper intensive and slow processes associated with pension contributions. Rather than typing out card numbers or manually setting up direct debits, PensionBee has enabled a streamlined ‘click, confirm, and carry on’ experience within...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

PensionBee Partners with Plaid to Leverage Open Banking

PensionBee, a Fintech offering pension services, has integrated Plaid – a leading open banking provider. According to PensionBee, the partnership will expand the remit of Open Banking to include pensions, transforming the traditionally complex process. PensionBee previously offered open APIs but this will be an improvement on their services. PensionBee...
BUSINESS
CNET

Amazon profits halved amid slowing sales growth

Amazon reported on Thursday a steep drop in third-quarter profits amid slowing sales growth and indicated that the next quarter would also be tough for the e-commerce giant. Net sales during the July-September quarter climbed 15%, to $110.8 billion, but missed forecasts of roughly $111.81 billion, according to numbers from Bloomberg. The results did, however, fall within the $106 billion to $112 billion range Amazon had forecast.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
industryglobalnews24.com

Profit growth accelerates in China, industries witness growth in September

Chinese industrial firms witnessed profits in September despite surging prices of raw materials and supply congestion. This rise in profits was seen due to stellar growth in mining and raw material industries, on the other hand some businesses struggled. Highlights. Chinese firms finally experience profits in September. The industries have...
ECONOMY
WRAL News

Microsoft profit up 24% in quarter, driven by cloud growth

REDMOND, Wash. — Growth in Microsoft's cloud computing business helped push its profit up 24% in the July-September quarter over the same time last year. The Redmond, Washington-based tech company on Tuesday reported quarterly profit of $17.2 billion, or $2.27 per share, beating Wall Street expectations of $2.08 per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Why Leading Brands Are Turning to Customization & Personalization Strategies to Drive Growth, Profitability

Leading companies are constantly looking for ways to drive growth, improve their bottom line and create a loyal customer base. In addition, the pandemic has caused a major surge in online consumer purchasing, providing tantalizing opportunities for new and old brands to reach their customers directly. But how can these companies stand out from their competitors? How can they differentiate while staying on brand? Is there a way to maintain margins and reduce discounting in the face of major supply chain disruptions? “To many brands, these problems may seem intractable or, at best, extremely difficult to overcome,” said Jud Barr, CEO of...
RETAIL
Business Insider

Hitachi H1 Profit Climbs On Strong Revenue Growth - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIF.PK, HTHIY.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-half net income attributable to shareholders was 322.4 billion yen or $2.88 billion, 29 percent higher than last year's 250.7 billion yen. Earnings per share were 333.24 yen or $2.98, up from 259.29 yen a year ago. EBIT...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy