Indiana State Police Investigating Inmate Death at The St. Joseph County Jail

Indiana State Police Investigating Inmate Death MGN

The Indiana State Police have been requested to investigate the death of an inmate at the St. Joseph County Jail. The Indiana State Police were contacted Sunday afternoon, October 24, 2021, after jail staff found the inmate unresponsive in a jail cell at approximately 1:05 p.m.

Jail staff and jail medical staff immediately began life-saving measures until emergency medical technicians arrived. The inmate, Joseph Valentine, 33 of South Bend, IN was pronounced deceased at the jail at approximately 1:31 p.m. Valentine was in the cell alone.

An autopsy will be performed on Valentine on Tuesday, October 26, 2021/