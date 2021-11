Earlier this year, the Vanderhorst family home on Kiawah Island, S.C., was on the market for $21 million, the largest amount ever asked for a “plantation” site in state history. But from South Carolina’s de facto paper of record, the Post and Courier, readers would glean no sense of the property’s real history. The paper ran a feature that celebrated Vanderhorst family history, their wealth and the property’s beauty, but made no reference to the enslaved workers who constructed the house for Arnoldus Vanderhorst and whose labor built the Vanderhorst family’s fortune.

