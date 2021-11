Meet the Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South. M4 for short. The 240-piece marching band accompanies the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s Division I football team, the Golden Lions, which has had a single win this season out of seven games and which lost 45-3 against the Razorbacks in a historic in-state game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock today. It’s the first time the Razorbacks have faced an in-state opponent since 1944. The Hogs, much-lionized in the Sam Pittman era and rightly so, won handily and swiftly. Nobody expected things to go much differently.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 9 DAYS AGO