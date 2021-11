I first picked up Final Fantasy XIV when A Realm Reborn launched because I’m always up to give any new Final Fantasy game a try, and the original launch had missed me somehow. ARR also hit at a good time for me. I was happily going along with World of Warcraft and Guild Wars 2, but Star Wars :The Old Republic had lost its draw for me by that point. As a result, I found myself with some time to put towards another MMO. As much as I enjoyed FFXIV, there were a few things that kept it from really clicking with me enough to keep playing it long-term, but I have kept coming back to it over the years. I recently started up again, but to my surprise, all I want to do is play FFXIV. I’m not even exaggerating. So, I wanted to take a moment and discuss why this time is different.

