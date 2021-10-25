CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Teased Her Upcoming Re-Recorded Album ‘RED”

Cover picture for the article“IT’S RED SEASON,” an on-screen caption on Swift’s first Instagram Reel reads. Swift posted a video of herself in a red dress, with a red manicure, an extravagant red necklace and a long row of red shoes. Taylor is busy re-recording her “Red” album and she reminded fans, “21...

Taylor Swift Made Heads Turn At The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Taylor Swift made heads turn at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday, October 30th. Taylor was there to pay tribute to 2021 inductee Carol King by covering her song, “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.”. But it wasn’t her performance that made people ogle over her, even...
MUSIC
Variety

Taylor Swift Sings ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow’ in Inducting Carole King Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift officially kicked off the 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame festivities with a tribute to Carole King, singing a show-opening cover of “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.” Speaking about King’s blockbuster “Tapestry” album, released 50 years ago, Swift said, “It was a watershed moment for humans in the world with feelings and for cats who have big dreams of one day ending up on iconic album covers.” Taylor Swift starting off the show to induct Carole King. pic.twitter.com/lOGefhnIGP — Dr. Bryan McGeary (@BMcgeary) October 31, 2021 King thanked Taylor for carrying the torch for songwriters and called her “my professional granddaughter...
CELEBRITIES
mymixfm.com

After inducting her into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Taylor Swift is now Carole King’s “professional granddaughter”

After skipping a full-on ceremony in 2020 due to the pandemic, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Gala returned in full force to Cleveland, OH on Saturday night, ushering in three long-deserving female acts in the same night: Carole King, Tina Turner and The Go-Go’s. Taylor Swift had the honor of opening the ceremony by inducting King, who’s been a huge musical influence on her.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Taylor Swift Makes Her Case for Carole King Being ‘the Greatest Songwriter of All Time’

Swifties descended upon this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony due to their high sonic priestess, Taylor Swift, performing on behalf of Düsseldorf kings Kraftwerk. Just kidding. (Admit it, a folklore-ized rendition of “Das Model” would be pretty funny.) Swift instead had the distinction of inducting her personal hero, Carole King, into the Hall, who’s now a two-time Famer following her previous songwriting honor in 1990. Swift also opened the ceremony with a pulsating cover of “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” which King wrote for the Shirelles back in 1960. “I cannot remember a time when I didn’t know Carole King’s music,” Swift explained. “I was raised by two of her biggest fans, who taught me the basic truths of life as they saw it: That you should treat people the way you want to be treated, that you must believe that you can achieve whatever you want to in life, and that Carole King is the greatest songwriter of all time.”
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

Taylor Swift Opens Up About Being Broken-Hearted While Writing ‘Red’

Taylor Swift’s re-recorded 30-track version of Red is nearing release. Moved up from its original November 19th date to November 12th, Taylor’s Version of the collection will include 30-tracks and feature nine bonus songs including collaborations with Chris Stapleton, Ed Sheeran and Phoebe Bridgers and other tracks that were originally meant for Red (the 2012 edition), but ended up with other artists.
MUSIC
Vulture

Taylor Swift Leaves More Clues for TiRED Swifties

When Taylor Swift sang, “Would it be enough if I could never give you peace,” she didn’t mean in her relationship with Joe Alwyn. For months since the announcement of Red (Taylor’s Verison), Swifties have been trying to decode the singer’s posts to look for clues for future announcements. After literal months of conspiracy theories that would have true-crime junkies breathless, fans have a new piece of new evidence to try to connect to the dates leading up to the release of Red (TV).
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

All 199 of Taylor Swift’s Songs, Ranked

Taylor Swift the celebrity is such a magnet for attention, she can distract from Taylor Swift the artist. But Swift was a songwriter before she was a star, and she’ll be a songwriter long after she graduates from that racket. It’s in her music where she’s made her mark on history — as a performer, record-crafter, guitar hero and all-around pop mastermind, with songs that can leave you breathless or with a nasty scar. She was soaring on the level of the all-time greats before she was old enough to rent a car, with the crafty guile of a Carole King and the reckless heart of a Paul Westerberg — and she hasn’t exactly slowed down since then.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Chung Ha teases upcoming album in November

K-pop soloist Chung Ha has revealed plans to make her return next month. In a recent interview with ELLE Singapore, the former I.O.I member shared that she is set to release a new album towards the end of November. The 25-year-old singer had revealed that her upcoming project will contain...
MUSIC
GOBankingRates

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and 25 More of the Richest Women in Music

Women rule the world — including the music industry. In addition to having powerful pipes, many of the most talented ladies in music write their own songs, serve as professional dancers, are accomplished actresses and even have their own businesses. Read More: The Richest Celebrity From Every State Follow Along: 31 Days of Living Richer Hard work and serious talent has allowed these ladies to become both famous and incredibly wealthy. Even within the realm of the most prosperous female artists, some stand out from the crowd. GOBankingRateas analyzed data from Celebrity...
MUSIC
warm1069.com

Taylor Swift gets squirrely, Katy Perry shoots her shot for Halloween 2021

Many of your favorite stars went all-out for Halloween. Here’s a roundup of some of the standout costumes:. Taylor Swift dressed up in a full-body squirrel outfit, captioning her pic, “can’t talk right now, I’m doin hot squirrel s***.”. Katy Perry, who’d previously teased that her costume would be “very...
CELEBRITIES
mycouriertribune.com

You can now buy a replica of Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) album cover ring

Taylor Swift is giving her fans the chance to own a budget version of the ring she wears on the cover of 'Red (Taylor's Version)'. The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker teamed up with jeweller Cathy Waterman and her daughter, Claire Winter Kislinger, on the replica of the dazzling $7,390 diamond 'Love' sparkler - which she gifted the pop megastar when she was making the record in 2011.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Praises Carole King’s Divine Mix of Inspiration, Craftsmanship in Rock Hall Speech

Taylor Swift celebrated the singular songwriting of Carole King, describing her work as “precious heirlooms,” while inducting the legendary singer-songwriter into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday, Oct. 30.’ “Her songs speak to the true and honest feelings that everyone has felt, is currently feeling, or hopes to feel one day,” Swift said. “So it is only right for them to be passed down like precious heirlooms from parents to children, from older siblings to younger, and from lovers to each other. These songs come to you from somewhere else — a loved one, a friend, the radio. And...
CELEBRITIES

