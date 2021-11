GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Texans desperately need a win right now, along with some realistic hope they can actually engineer one and halt a depressing six-game losing streak. Having fallen to 1-6 overall and 0-5 with rookie quarterback Davis Mills as the starter, the Texans plan to have veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor return to practice Wednesday. Taylor has been sidelined since suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain while running for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. The Texans won their only game of the season with Taylor under center against the Jacksonville Jaguars and were leading the Browns at halftime when Taylor exited the game.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO