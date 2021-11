Chief technology officer and co-founder at Plex Systems, focused on next-generation cloud solutions for the manufacturing enterprise. When people think of Industry 4.0, there are actually dozens of different technologies that are in play — from AI and blockchain to 3D printing and beyond. While each can play a role in optimizing plant functions, selection, adoption and implementation take time, money and valuable resources that are already scarce. So how can CIOs and CTOs prioritize the technology needed to solve their most pressing business problems? This article will discuss how manufacturing leaders can align technology adoption to their business strategies and which technologies are poised to make an impact.

