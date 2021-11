Kal Penn is engaged. The actor revealed to People that he is engaged to be married to his longtime partner, Josh. The couple, who have been together for 11 years, met while Penn was living in Washington, D.C., working for the Obama administration. Penn — who details the story of how they met in his upcoming book, You Can’t Be Serious — told People that he wanted to make the relationship previously but kept quiet about it because Josh, along with Penn’s family members, “don’t love attention and shy away from the limelight.” (Josh’s last name has not been made public.) In the book,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO