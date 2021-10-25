CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Crews respond to ‘serious’ crash on Indy’s west side

By FOX59 Web
FOX59
FOX59
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dcFqv_0cbuMtfN00

INDIANAPOLIS — Crews are working the scene of a “serious” crash on the west side of Indianapolis, according to the Wayne Township Fire Department.

The crash happened at Girls School Road and West Washington Street. The fire department is asking drivers to avoid the area.

Woman recalls “Final Destination” moment as 2×4 crashes through windshield

Authorities have not yet commented on any potential injuries, but the fire department said at least one person was trapped in a vehicle.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Woman dies in overnight crash on near east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman died in a crash overnight on the near east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the woman was heading westbound on Brookside Parkway South Drive when she crashed. Officers were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. Monday and arrived to find the car overturned. The woman was found unresponsive outside the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead after a 2-vehicle accident on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — One adult female was pronounced dead on the scene of a serious crash on I-465 westbound near Emerson Avenue on Sunday evening. A preliminary investigation revealed that an adult female was driving a passenger car in the left lane, and as she changed lanes to the right, she struck another vehicle, lost control, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Ceasefire Indy celebrates 49 hours without a homicide in the city

INDIANAPOLIS — Ceasefire Indy set a goal last Friday to have Indianapolis go 72 hours over the Halloween weekend without a murder. The killing of 28-year-old Jalen Chatmon in the 3200 block of Hovey Street early Sunday morning left the group 23 hours short of its goal but still claiming victory. “We went 49 hours, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, IN
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Accidents
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Accidents
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

Man injured in shooting near Ball State University campus in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man was injured in a shooting near the campus of Ball State University late Saturday night. According to the Muncie Police Department, shortly before midnight, an officer located a victim at the same time a call was being dispatched for a shooting in the 900 block of N. Linden Street. Police […]
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

CRIME MAPPING: Taking a look at homicide totals entering into November

INDIANAPOLIS — As Indianapolis enters into November, it is drawing closer to another deadliest year in its history. On Monday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released its monthly homicide data showing 34 people whose lives ended and their death ruled a homicide in October. Among those victims was 50-year-old Brian Hale. He died after a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 charged in death of 7-year-old girl hit in crosswalk outside school

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor announced two people have been charged in the death of Hannah Crutchfield, a 7-year-old child who was struck and killed on Sept. 14 while she was leaving school. Torrell King has been charged with reckless homicide and criminal recklessness, both Level 5 felonies, along with two counts of criminal […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#Indy#Accident#The Fire Department#Fox 59
FOX59

Silver Alert declared for Rushville woman

RUSHVILLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for Shelby Wilmer, a 26-year-old missing Rushville woman. She is described as being a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 176 pounds, blond hair with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a nightgown. Wilmer is missing from Rushville, which is 49 miles southeast of […]
RUSHVILLE, IN
FOX59

UPDATE: 10-year-old missing from Indianapolis has been found safe

UPDATE: IMPD detectives with the Missing Persons division have safely located 10-year-old Jody Price. IMPD appreciates the continued support of our community in helping locate Jody Price. INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old girl. Jody Price is described as being 5 foot 4, 160 pounds with black […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Putnam County traffic stop ends with 12lb fentanyl bust

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A traffic stop due to improper brake lights led to a Putnam County Sheriff’s Department deputy uncovering 12 pounds of fentanyl. Polo Huereca-Rivera, 40, of Oklahoma City was charged with dealing a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony and possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony. According to the […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX59

FOX59

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy