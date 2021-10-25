CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Agents identify bodies found in Sevier County home

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WATE
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNY43_0cbuMsme00

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The body of a Sevier County court clerk has been identified by agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Monday after a county official had confirmed her death Sunday .

PREVIOUS: Sevier County court clerk found dead, per official

A county spokesperson confirmed Sunday that Sevier County General Sessions Clerk Connie Holt was found deceased and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the circumstances surrounding her death. Her body had been found along with another person inside a home on Eagle View Drive. Agents did not specify a cause or manner of death.

The TBI said Monday its special agents were working alongside the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a man and woman found inside their home in the 1000 block of Eagle View Drive. The individuals have been identified as Connie Elaine Holt, 55 , and Eric Neal Peters, 54.

Sevier County mom devastated after dog kills baby

The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.

Sevier County General Sessions Court remains canceled through Wednesday, the county announced late Sunday .

Penny Johnson was sworn in as acting Sevier County General Sessions Court Clerk Monday morning. She will be acting Clerk until the Sevier County Commission appoints an interim Clerk. That office is up for election in 2022.

Comments / 4

WATE

WATE

