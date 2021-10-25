CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Corn and Soybean Sales Surge

myklgr.com
 7 days ago

The USDA says export sales of corn and soybeans jumped week-to-week while wheat sales dropped during the week ending on October 14. Corn sales were reported at 1.27 million metric tons, a 22 percent jump from the previous week and 67...

www.myklgr.com

Comments / 0

Related
myklgr.com

Higher Ethanol Production Could Use More Exports

After a COVID-19 slowdown in fuel demand, global energy prices have hit seven-year highs, and gasoline consumption is improving. Reuters says that means surging profit margins for ethanol producers and output levels at near-record highs. However, higher production without a corresponding increase in demand could mean growing stockpiles of the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
myklgr.com

Rabobank: Challenging Outlook Ahead for Pork Producers

Hog prices around the world have dropped as a recovery in production has outpaced rebounding demand. A Rabobank report says herd growth will slow in 2022 due to dropping prices, labor shortages, and cost inflation that will put pressure on production margins. These costs will likely get passed on to...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

China's manufacturing slows for 2nd straight month in Oct

China’s manufacturing activity contracted for a second straight month in October amid materials shortages and a widespread power crunch.China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers index dipped to 49.2 in October, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics, down from 49.6 in September. The index is measured on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing.The indicators are closely watched as a barometer of China’s economy. Analysts have warned activity may slow further as manufacturers grapple with the power crunch, shortages of materials and surging costs. In a statement Sunday, National Bureau of Statistics economist...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Wheat#Metric Tons#Nafb News Service
myklgr.com

U.S.-Mexico Ag Officials Establish Working Group

U.S. and Mexican agriculture delegates met this week during the 30th annual meeting of the Tri-National Agricultural Accord. The officials discussed concerns regarding recent decisions by Mexico’s federal government to impose arbitrary prohibitions on agricultural biotechnology and certain pesticides. Delegates reaffirmed their commitment that the regulation, import and use of...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Corn, Wheat Push Higher as Soybeans Struggle

December corn closed up 5 1/2 cents Thursday and November soybeans were down 5 1/2 cents, a parting of ways as soybeans struggle to find demand during harvest. All three U.S. wheats also finished higher, helped by Thursday’s lower trading in the U.S. dollar. December corn closed up 5 1/2...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Soybean Sales Pace Well Below Last Year

After a slow start in part due to the logistical woes at Gulf ports in the wake of Hurricane Ida, export sales of U.S. soybeans have begun to pick up. The latest weekly export sales total of 105.8 million bushels (mb) is a new marketing year high and actually one of the largest totals in quite some time.
AGRICULTURE
meatpoultry.com

Rabobank details corn, soybean numbers so far in 2021

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Supply-side constraints and shortages of labor and natural gas that continue to slow economic activity and elevate prices are expected to negatively impact consumption and investment, leading to higher inflation and a lower gross domestic product, Rabobank indicated in its latest North American Agribusiness Review. Domestic...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
AM 1390 KRFO

MN Broker Corn & Soybeans Traded Sideways Last Week [Listen]

Commodity Broker Gordy Kralovetz with Chiodo Commodities said corn and soybeans traded sideways last week and that was a moral victory! It was great to see export sales for corn and beans really increase again last week. That trend has been obvious since harvest began this fall. Maybe export sales dropped off late in the marketing year because there were none available. Now more than half way through harvest they are available?
INDUSTRY
hoosieragtoday.com

Indiana Corn and Soybean Harvest Behind, Pioneer Agronomist Says Get Aggressive

Monday’s USDA Crop Progress Report showed Indiana corn 57% harvested and Indiana soybeans 63% harvested, both behind the 5-year average pace. With significant rain over the weekend and more rain in the forecast, farmers will likely have to get out in the field in less-than-ideal conditions. Central Indiana Pioneer agronomist...
INDIANA STATE
westerniowatoday.com

Corn and Soybean Harvest ahead of the Five Year Average

(Washington) The USDA reports 66-percent of the nations corn crop is harvested as of Sunday, October 24. The is four-percent behind last year, but 13-percent ahead of the five-year average. The USDA estimated 73-percent of the soybean crop is now in the bins, nine percent behind last year, and three...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat falls from two-month high; soybeans, corn edge lower

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell slightly on Tuesday after hitting a two-month high in the previous session on the back of strong demand and tightening world supplies. Soybeans and corn edged lower. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) eased 0.6% at...
AGRICULTURE
myklgr.com

Crop Harvest Continues, Pastures Conditions Decline

Field conditions allowed for the rapid harvest of crops according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. There were 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 24, 2021. Field activities for the week included combining, tilling, and manure applications. Topsoil moisture supplies were down slightly to 5...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Can U.S. Maintain Strong Corn Export Sales?

Note that USDA is looking for our corn exports to fall at least 250 million bushels (mb) below last year's level based on world corn output up 80.6 million tonnes this season with Argentine, Brazilian, Russian and Ukrainian production accounting for 45.3 million tonnes (1.785 billion bushels [bb]) and these are the major exporters that have taken market share away from the U.S. really over the past two decades.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Indiana Corn, Soybeans: Using Phosphorus, Potassium Fertilizers Wisely

Phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) fertilizer prices have increased dramatically in recent months. If you cannot afford all the fertilizer P and K you think you need or there is not enough fertilizer to be had, you might want to prioritize their use on your farm. The key to prioritizing P and K use is to have recent soil test information for your fields.
INDIANA STATE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans steady after slide; wheat, corn also firm

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans ticked higher on Friday as an easing dollar and firm crude oil helped the oilseed to steady after a day-earlier slide. Wheat and corn were higher as the cereals also regained ground after succumbing to broad selling in commodities on Thursday. Grains remained...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Illinois Corn, Soybeans: 2022 Planting Decisions, Nitrogen Costs, and Crop Prices

By Gary Schnitkey, Krista Swanson, and Nick Paulson, University of Illinois Ag Economists; and Carl Zulauf, Ohio State University Ag Economist. For 2022, planting decisions relative to corn and soybeans are likely more complicated than usual due to rising production costs and uncertainties about commodity and fertilizer prices. Higher priced nitrogen fertilizer, used more heavily on corn acres, will require corn prices to be higher relative to soybean prices than historically.
AGRICULTURE
KGLO News

41% of corn, 74% of soybeans harvested in north-central Iowa

DES MOINES — The USDA’s weekly crop report says farmers were able to work around some rain showers last week. The report says 43% of the corn is now in the bin — up from 30% last week. That put the corn harvest one week ahead of the five-year average. The soybean harvest moved to 70% completed compared to 56% the week before. That’s also one week ahead of the average.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy